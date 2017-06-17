World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospitality Architecture
  4. Brazil
  5. Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados
  6. 2016
  7. CIPASA Bosque do Horto / Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados

CIPASA Bosque do Horto / Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados

  • 13:00 - 17 June, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
CIPASA Bosque do Horto / Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados
Save this picture!
CIPASA Bosque do Horto / Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados , © Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

© Nelson Kon © Nelson Kon © Nelson Kon © Nelson Kon +56

Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

From the architect. The project is situated on a site with a natural slope, an admirable view facing north and a beautiful lake. The main idea was to minimally change the original site, but at the same time provide some sights of the extremally beautiful landscape of the forest.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Therefore, a social club headquarters was designed to this place, embracing all organization and brief premise that a sports and leisure area requires. The landscape was the determining factor that led the design to be always seeking for integration with nature and offering free activities and enjoyable circulation and living areas. An access through an elevated walkway contrasts the building from the site, leading the pedestrian to this double storey height space where a view to the landscape can be contemplated.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan

All individual activities, as a gym and a game room are located on the upper floor, as well as the ground floor hosts all free and common activities. Proper spaces for events and verandas improve the communal living areas.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

This club headquarters arises from a slight steel structure, that has it ends as two curtain panels. The architectural concept was one single shelter, turned to a beautiful view that would host many activities that happens in this large and open space.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Brazil
Cite: "CIPASA Bosque do Horto / Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados " [CIPASA Bosque do Horto / Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados ] 17 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/872384/cipasa-bosque-do-horto-reinach-mendonca-arquitetos-associados/>
Read comments
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »