World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Urban Design
  4. Australia
  5. Woods Bagot
  6. 2016
  7. Wynyard Walk / Woods Bagot

Wynyard Walk / Woods Bagot

  • 22:00 - 2 June, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Wynyard Walk / Woods Bagot
Save this picture!
Wynyard Walk / Woods Bagot, © Trevor Mein
© Trevor Mein

© Trevor Mein © Trevor Mein © Trevor Mein © Trevor Mein +22

  • Design

    Woods Bagot

  • Location

    Sydney NSW, Australia

  • Design Team

    Domenic Alvaro, John Prentice, Zig Peshos, Rob Wright, Martin Fox, Dennis Hwang, Alex Herran, Milan Bogova, Marissa Looby

  • Area

    1600.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Trevor Mein

  • Builder

    CPB

  • Landscape

    Aspect Studios

  • Structure

    Taylor Thomson Whitting (TTW)

  • Tunnel Structure

    Pells Sullivan Meynink

  • Services

    Norman Disney & Young

  • Tunnel Contractor

    Jacobs

  • Public Art Curator

    Cultural Capital

  • Client

    Transport for NSW
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Trevor Mein
© Trevor Mein

From the architect. In the heart of Sydney sits Wynyard Walk: a fully accessible pedestrian link designed around the concept of ‘flow’. The design challenges the perception of a transport interchange, shifting the emphasis from efficiency of travel to the quality of experience, with the forms optimised to capture the largest volume of space and ease pedestrian movements through its curved profiles, rounded corners and sinuous forms.

Save this picture!
© Trevor Mein
© Trevor Mein

Providing a highly functional and practical connection, the design is focused on the quality of the customer journey – allowing pedestrians to travel from Wynyard Station to the Barangaroo waterfront in approximately six minutes by avoiding steep inclines and road crossings.

Save this picture!
© Trevor Mein
© Trevor Mein

Linking Wynyard Station to the western corridor of Sydney’s CBD, Wynyard Walk consists of a series of above and below ground urban interventions including a nine-metre wide pedestrian tunnel, bridge, plaza and a new civic building connecting the existing Wynyard Station.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

The design concept of flow draws on the natural geology of the Sydney Basin, with its landscape of deep cliffs, gorges, beaches and estuaries carved by erosion. A metaphor for the fluid flow of pedestrians, the design references the movement of water as, like water, people follow the path of least resistance. The linearity of movement is reinforced through materials and detailing to enhance wayfinding and create a unified experience.

Save this picture!
© Trevor Mein
© Trevor Mein

Earthen materials including concrete and stone ground the project, while lighter elements such as glass and metal provide diaphanous canopies filtering natural and artificial light. The form of Wynyard Walk harnesses human desire to create the most efficient route, imbuing the project with a unique character and identity.

Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan

The western portal and glass canopy acts as the most visible landmarks of the project, increasing traffic capacity of the station to meet current and future demands. The shape of the canopy was parametrically modelled and tested in wind models to ensure weather protection while allowing fresh air and natural light into the tunnel.

Save this picture!
© Trevor Mein
© Trevor Mein

The innovative form has geometric rationality, sculpted and cut from a cylindrical section and elliptical plan. Principles of sustainability drove the design solution, with consideration for maintenance over the project’s 100- year life span.

Save this picture!
© Trevor Mein
© Trevor Mein

A lifecycle costing analysis of the tunnel lighting reduced the carbon footprint, with natural daylight supplemented by the use of LED strip lighting throughout the project. Materials were selected for environmental performance.

Save this picture!
© Trevor Mein
© Trevor Mein

Designed as a piece of socially sustainable infrastructure, Wynyard Walk enhances the experience of (projected) 20,000 commuters per hour via a timeless architectural form complemented with integrated digital art. Residing within the Clarence Street entrance of Wynyard Station, the 23 metre wide Wynscreen - named as a play on the word ‘windscreen’ due to its unusual curved shape - combines art, culture and technology to create a series of visual experiences.

Save this picture!
© Trevor Mein
© Trevor Mein

Connecting one of Sydney’s busiest transport interchanges to Barangaroo through architectural expression, Wynyard Walk has created a unified identity and civic presence, delivering a socially sustainable piece of infrastructure to Sydney’s CBD.

Save this picture!
© Trevor Mein
© Trevor Mein

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Urban Design Adaptive Reuse Australia
Cite: "Wynyard Walk / Woods Bagot" 02 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/872360/wynyard-walk-woods-bagot/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »