World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. France
  5. Verdier + Rebiere architects
  6. 2016
  7. Mercadet / Verdier + Rebiere architects + F. Commerçon architect

Mercadet / Verdier + Rebiere architects + F. Commerçon architect

  • 09:00 - 16 September, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Mercadet / Verdier + Rebiere architects + F. Commerçon architect
Save this picture!
Mercadet / Verdier + Rebiere architects + F. Commerçon architect, © Nicolas Fussler
© Nicolas Fussler

© Nicolas Fussler © Nicolas Fussler © Nicolas Fussler © Nicolas Fussler + 36

Save this picture!
© Nicolas Fussler
© Nicolas Fussler

From the architect. Situated close to a crossroad, this long, deep plot of land adjoins 4 other properties which have high density housing and the buildings open on to their backyards.  On the street side of the property facing west, it runs parallel to a typical 19th century Parisian building.  To the east, the neighbouring building is from the 1970’s and is set back from the boundary - the result is that the proposed new building has an angle which juts out into the public space.

Save this picture!
© Nicolas Fussler
© Nicolas Fussler

The main tenants of the project :

-  To pay particular attention to the overlooking issues on the western side – and mitigate these with a specially treated facade, which would be set back as much as possible.

Save this picture!
© Nicolas Fussler
© Nicolas Fussler

- To keep the urban 19th century streetscape, and blend with the planarity of the facade, the regularity of the openings and the pale colour palette.

Save this picture!
© Nicolas Fussler
© Nicolas Fussler

- To give some transparency and light to the project by creating a ground level  opening allowing a glimpse into the internal courtyard from the street.

- To allow each apartment to leverage different aspects of the site according to their position within the site : private courtyards on the ground floor, apartments with street and garden orientation, views from the living rooms onto Marcadet street, balconies overlooking a peaceful garden and top floor terraces’ with sweeping views.

Save this picture!
Elevation
Elevation
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments France
Cite: "Mercadet / Verdier + Rebiere architects + F. Commerçon architect" 16 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/872359/mercadet-verdier-plus-rebiere-architects-plus-f-commercon-architect/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »