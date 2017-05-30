World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. nu.ma | unipessoal
  6. 2017
  7. House in Avanca / nu.ma | unipessoal

House in Avanca / nu.ma | unipessoal

  • 03:00 - 30 May, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House in Avanca / nu.ma | unipessoal
Save this picture!
House in Avanca / nu.ma | unipessoal, © ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio
© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio

© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio © ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio © ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio © ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio +67

  • Civil Engineer

    Nuno França

  • Electric Engineer

    José Carlos Lopes

  • Thermic Engineer

    Maria Luísa Gomes Pereira

  • Construction

    Construtora de Loureiro
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio
© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio

The Site

The lot, where the house is inserted, have a non-regular shape, longitudinal and perpendicular to the street Dr. Egas Moniz, Avanca. The solar orientation (from the street to the interior) is North - South. Concerning the topography, the lot has a slope of 85cm, from the entrance.

Save this picture!
© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio
© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio

Inserted in a consolidated urban area, and to ensure the privacy, the program of the house was turned exclusively to the interior of the lot.

Save this picture!
© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio
© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
Sketch 01
Sketch 01
Save this picture!
© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio
© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio

Formal and Functional Constraints

Being inserted in a planning with approved rules, the shape of the building was restring by those rules and the principal volume should have 9x9m and two floors. On south of this volume another volume with 6m length and with only one floor.

Save this picture!
© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio
© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio

We start with a platform merged on the terrain, were the house was inserted.

To avoid the massive effect of the building on the elevations, we designed a set of lines, merging the floors and establishing some rules on the windows and facade finishes. The result was the division of the elevations in three equal parts: S0+S1+S2 (2.1+2.1+2.1m)

Save this picture!
© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio
© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio

This rule allowed to create a recess, trough the rotation of the section S0, to emphasise the entrance on the house.

Save this picture!
© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio
© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio

Program

Concerning the program of the house, the interior spatial distribution is separated by function and by floors. The social/service area, at the ground-floor, is composed by the entrance hall, the toilet, obbice/library, kitchen, dining/living room, garage and laundry.

Save this picture!
© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio
© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio

On the 1st floor, the private area, is composed by the rooms; toilet and the master suite. The master suite as a direct access to the exterior terrace at south. This last one with a exterior connection to the exterior swimming pool on the ground floor

Save this picture!
© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio
© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
Save this picture!
© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio
© ITS – Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Portugal
Cite: "House in Avanca / nu.ma | unipessoal" 30 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/872336/house-in-avanca-na-unipessoal/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »