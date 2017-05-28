World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. The Sydney Opera House Comes to Life (Literally) With Vivid Sydney Light Show

The Sydney Opera House Comes to Life (Literally) With Vivid Sydney Light Show

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
The Sydney Opera House Comes to Life (Literally) With Vivid Sydney Light Show

Vivid LIVE, part of the annual festival of lights and music known as Vivid Sydney, is taking place this weekend. As in previous years, the event was launched with a mesmerizing video projection mapped onto the sails of Sydney's iconic Opera House. Titled "Audio Creatures," this year's projection was created by Ash Bolland sees the Opera House writhe and squirm to a soundtrack by Amon Tobin; at times the shells of the building crack open to reveal new life inside, at other moments, infestations crawl their way across from the building's edges.

Read on to see more photographs from the show and the full video of the event.

© Yaya Stempler © Yaya Stempler © Yaya Stempler © Yaya Stempler +27

Save this picture!
© Yaya Stempler
© Yaya Stempler
Save this picture!
© Daniel Boud
© Daniel Boud
Save this picture!
© Yaya Stempler
© Yaya Stempler
Save this picture!
© Daniel Boud
© Daniel Boud
Save this picture!
© Yaya Stempler
© Yaya Stempler
Save this picture!
© Daniel Boud
© Daniel Boud

To see more "Lighting the Sails" projections at the Sydney Opera House from previous years, click here.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "The Sydney Opera House Comes to Life (Literally) With Vivid Sydney Light Show" 28 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/872329/the-sydney-opera-house-comes-to-life-literally-with-vivid-sydney-light-show/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »