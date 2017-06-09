World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados
  6. 2014
  7. MO Residence / Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados

MO Residence / Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados

  • 13:00 - 9 June, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
MO Residence / Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados
Save this picture!
MO Residence / Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados , © Evelyn Müller
© Evelyn Müller

© Evelyn Müller © Evelyn Müller © Evelyn Müller © Evelyn Müller +28

  • Architects

    Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados

  • Location

    São Paulo, State of São Paulo, Brazil

  • Architect in Charge

    Victor Gonçalves

  • Authors Team

    Henrique Reinach, Maurício Mendonça

  • Interior Design

    RAP Arquitetura.Interiores

  • Area

    1056.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2014

  • Photographs

    Evelyn Müller

  • Collaborators

    Camila Osele, Tony Chen, Mariana Picolo, Fernanda Almeida, Luena Vettorazzo, Tais Vieira, Yuri Chamon, Paula Leal, Pedro Tavares, Caio Tritto, Olivia Uliano, Alessandra Musto, Ayla Barros, Paulo Scheuer, Barbara Rubira.

  • Landscape Design

    André Paoliello Paisagistas Associados

  • Lighting Design

    Foco Luz e Desenho

  • Structure

    Benedicts Engenharia

  • Foudation

    Benedicts Engenharia

  • Eletrical Engineer

    Pessoa e Zamaro

  • Hydralical Engineer

    Pessoa e Zamaro

  • Air conditioning

    CHD Sistemas de ar condicionado e instalações Ltda.

  • General Contractor

    GOES Engenharia

  • Ground Recognition Survey

    Ação Engenharia

  • Home Automation

    Marctron Home Theater e Automação

  • Security

    Villa Segura Consultoria Condominial
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Evelyn Müller
© Evelyn Müller

From the architect. The project was guided by important desires of the residents; a contemporary design allied with a predominant use of concrete and glass and interconnected ambiences alike the relationship between indoors and outdoors. Moreover, a versatile social space that could adapt according to the weather, wherein the veranda can become the living room and the living room can become the veranda.

Save this picture!
© Evelyn Müller
© Evelyn Müller

The solution to the social areas was through the design of three main social ambiences - living, dining and gourmet space – sequentially distributed in a large rectangular area turned to the garden. The glass doors have a span of 14 meters and can be completely open and embedded within concrete walls, resulting in one single veranda with all spaces integrated facing the garden. On the first floor is the intimate area of the residents including a large TV space and service areas.

Save this picture!
© Evelyn Müller
© Evelyn Müller
Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan
Save this picture!
© Evelyn Müller
© Evelyn Müller

The upper floor accommodates the bedrooms of the children along with a room turned to a terrace that can be used as a massage and yoga space. Others significant aspects to recall are the access to all floors by an elevator and the use of steel structure contrasting with concrete, bringing elegance and lightness to the house.

Save this picture!
© Evelyn Müller
© Evelyn Müller
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "MO Residence / Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados " 09 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/872327/mo-residence-reinach-mendonca-arquitetos-associados/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »