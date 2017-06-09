MO Residence / Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados

+28

Architects Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados

Location São Paulo, State of São Paulo, Brazil

Architect in Charge Victor Gonçalves

Authors Team Henrique Reinach, Maurício Mendonça

Interior Design RAP Arquitetura.Interiores

Area 1056.0 m2

Project Year 2014

Photographs Evelyn Müller

From the architect. The project was guided by important desires of the residents; a contemporary design allied with a predominant use of concrete and glass and interconnected ambiences alike the relationship between indoors and outdoors. Moreover, a versatile social space that could adapt according to the weather, wherein the veranda can become the living room and the living room can become the veranda.

The solution to the social areas was through the design of three main social ambiences - living, dining and gourmet space – sequentially distributed in a large rectangular area turned to the garden. The glass doors have a span of 14 meters and can be completely open and embedded within concrete walls, resulting in one single veranda with all spaces integrated facing the garden. On the first floor is the intimate area of the residents including a large TV space and service areas.

The upper floor accommodates the bedrooms of the children along with a room turned to a terrace that can be used as a massage and yoga space. Others significant aspects to recall are the access to all floors by an elevator and the use of steel structure contrasting with concrete, bringing elegance and lightness to the house.