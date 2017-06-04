EZ Residence / Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados

+27

Architects Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados

Location Bragança Paulista, SP, Brazil

Architect in Charge Mariana Picolo

Authors Henrique Reinach, Maurício Mendonça

Landscape Raul Pereira Arquitetos Associados

Area 1146.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Guilherme Morelli

Manufacturers Loading...

Collaborators Tony Chen, Victor Gonçalves, Camila Osele, Taís Vieira, Luena Vettorazzo Fernanda Almeida, Paula Leal, Raquel Gonçalves, Silvia Mori, Venâncio Alves, Guilherme Nakata, Lucas Ferreira, Lucas Pohl, Alessandra Musto, Caio Tritto, Nicholas Yano, Olivia Uliano.

Interior Design Luiza Trench

Lightinig Franco Associados

Structure Benedicts Engenharia

Eletrical Engineer Zamaro

Hydralical Engineer Zamaro

Audio and Video Oguri Audio e Video

Land Survey Seteg

Construction CPA Engenharia e Construções More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. The extensive brief was solved taking advantage of the spacious site, integrating spaces, connecting and turning both floors to the landscape. The main volume was placed merging with the view, respecting the natural site and ensuring the access to the street. Integration was the main concern of the project, both with nature and between spaces.

Thus, the union between living and dining room with a veranda, all in one single space where sliding glass door embedded into masonry walls, opening all social areas towards natural ventilation and illumination.

The individual and social spaces are slightly separated, where social areas are on the ground floor and individual areas are on the first floor.

The house is mainly built of masonry and concrete, but several materials are used creating a harmonious composition between textures.