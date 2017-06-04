World
  EZ Residence / Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados

EZ Residence / Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados

  • 13:00 - 4 June, 2017
EZ Residence / Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados
© Guilherme Morelli
© Guilherme Morelli

© Guilherme Morelli

  • Collaborators

    Tony Chen, Victor Gonçalves, Camila Osele, Taís Vieira, Luena Vettorazzo Fernanda Almeida, Paula Leal, Raquel Gonçalves, Silvia Mori, Venâncio Alves, Guilherme Nakata, Lucas Ferreira, Lucas Pohl, Alessandra Musto, Caio Tritto, Nicholas Yano, Olivia Uliano.

  • Interior Design

    Luiza Trench

  • Lightinig

    Franco Associados

  • Structure

    Benedicts Engenharia

  • Eletrical Engineer

    Zamaro

  • Hydralical Engineer

    Zamaro

  • Audio and Video

    Oguri Audio e Video

  • Land Survey

    Seteg

  • Construction

    CPA Engenharia e Construções
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Guilherme Morelli
© Guilherme Morelli

From the architect. The extensive brief was solved taking advantage of the spacious site, integrating spaces, connecting and turning both floors to the landscape. The main volume was placed merging with the view, respecting the natural site and ensuring the access to the street. Integration was the main concern of the project, both with nature and between spaces.

© Guilherme Morelli
© Guilherme Morelli
© Guilherme Morelli
© Guilherme Morelli

Thus, the union between living and dining room with a veranda, all in one single space where sliding glass door embedded into masonry walls, opening all social areas towards natural ventilation and illumination.

© Guilherme Morelli
© Guilherme Morelli

The individual and social spaces are slightly separated, where social areas are on the ground floor and individual areas are on the first floor.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

The house is mainly built of masonry and concrete, but several materials are used creating a harmonious composition between textures.

© Guilherme Morelli
© Guilherme Morelli
Products:

Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Brazil
Cite: "EZ Residence / Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados " 04 Jun 2017. ArchDaily.
