EZ Residence / Reinach Mendonça Arquitetos Associados

Architects
LocationBragança Paulista, SP, Brazil
Architect in ChargeMariana Picolo
AuthorsHenrique Reinach, Maurício Mendonça
LandscapeRaul Pereira Arquitetos Associados
Area1146.0 m2
Project Year2015
Photographs
CollaboratorsTony Chen, Victor Gonçalves, Camila Osele, Taís Vieira, Luena Vettorazzo Fernanda Almeida, Paula Leal, Raquel Gonçalves, Silvia Mori, Venâncio Alves, Guilherme Nakata, Lucas Ferreira, Lucas Pohl, Alessandra Musto, Caio Tritto, Nicholas Yano, Olivia Uliano.
Interior DesignLuiza Trench
LightinigFranco Associados
StructureBenedicts Engenharia
Eletrical EngineerZamaro
Hydralical EngineerZamaro
Audio and VideoOguri Audio e Video
Land SurveySeteg
ConstructionCPA Engenharia e Construções
From the architect. The extensive brief was solved taking advantage of the spacious site, integrating spaces, connecting and turning both floors to the landscape. The main volume was placed merging with the view, respecting the natural site and ensuring the access to the street. Integration was the main concern of the project, both with nature and between spaces.
Thus, the union between living and dining room with a veranda, all in one single space where sliding glass door embedded into masonry walls, opening all social areas towards natural ventilation and illumination.
The individual and social spaces are slightly separated, where social areas are on the ground floor and individual areas are on the first floor.
The house is mainly built of masonry and concrete, but several materials are used creating a harmonious composition between textures.
