Chongqing Central Park Life Experience Center / gad

Architects gad

Location 1 Xingguang Ave, Yubei Qu, Chongqing Shi, China

Area 2956.7 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Yi Fan

Chief Interior Designers Ke Xie, Hongxin Zhi, Kai Yang, Xiaojie Liu, Dong Li

Landscape Design Jialian Design

Interior Design SignYang Design – cordial design only.

Display Design Shui Tan, Bin Xu, Yajia Zheng, Wenjuan Zhang More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. The core of the design stands in “Mountains and Waters, the poetic Chongqing” which highlights the spectacular landscape of Chongqing’s mountains and waters and the humanity features of the city by scripting in an abstract and emotional way. A sales centre as it is, its design features artistic characters and purity more than its functionality.

Open | Light Stretch, Close to Nature

Site and Strategy

In the north of the mountain and south of the Central Park, we try to look for an etheral realm in the city wih the theme of "Floating Realm." Based on the disparties between the building and land areas, it spreads the building on one layer to echo the enormousness of the Central Park. The main entrance is slightly backward. With large waterscape and multi-level green plant, it forms a public open landscape square and a shared city. Determine the basic shape with the crossing angles of the city roads and raise the base for two meters to indicate the presence of the building. Landscape is introduced to get close to nature.

Cohesion | Quiet Flowing, Free in the Mind

Space and Facade

Six different functional buildings enclose inward-style courtyard space, and wrap-around dynamic line layout. It emphasizes the interactive experience between the infield and the visitors. With a 27-meter, only 350mm-thin metal eave on the roof, it governs the shape elements, and enhances the light feature of the architecture. The strongly stretching coherent shape relationship, and concise and clear narrative dynamic line, divide the huge site into multiple scene experience. The quiet and restrained atrium space becomes the heart of the park vision and spirit.

The unevenly transparent vitreous blocks, corresponding to different functional place experience. The modern materials and processes, show a rich scene effect in the light and shadow. The identification of the building structure and components emphasizes the exquisite and delicate sense of space. Between heaven and earth, you can enjoy the floating realm in light and shadow.

Rich | Gentle and Powerful, Making the Finishing Point

Interior Space



The original space is quite high and is expected to be adjusted to a height that is more comfortable for living during the process of interior design. Thus “buildings in buildings”-method was adopted not only to adopt the height, but also serve as an abstract reflection of the complicated but intriguing skyline and the dimensional transportation system of Chongqing.

“Mountains” are mostly presented through the application of polygon blocks including the entity blocks at the entrance; the flowers in the project display area are inverted and hollowed blocks; the partition wall in the discussion area used light and vivid blocks that represent the concept of “virtual”. The sales centre itself is connected by the blocks dodging and weaving through the entire space, delivering fascinating variations to the originally wide and open building.

“Waters”, on the other hand, are shown by collaging textured stones material in irregular shapes in the color of grey. The delivered flowing feeling of water makes the sand table in the project display area an island in the water while the stainless-steel institutions act as pebbles, thus picturing a beautiful dynamic landscape that also bears static features.

The discussion area has two overhead layers inside. Using blocks and wooden partials, the space is divided into different parts in an interesting way. In the meantime, these divides also serve as “bridges”, which is an essential element of Chongqing. This “bridge” concept not only separate the space, but also re-allocate the original oversize space in the most possible and appropriate way, providing calming environment for those who live in it.

The design of this whole space is light, dynamic and poetic.

Pure | Ethereal Existence, Boundless Realm

Between Scenarios



It is public and open with restraint and cohesion, light stretch with rich changes, reserved and ethereal with moderate gentleness. For such an urban architectural opuscule blending into the mountain city life, we hope it reshapes a restrained, reserved and rich cultural space in the changing of time and space; it interweaves the prospects and imagination of the mountain city life in the traditional and regional collision.