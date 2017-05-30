World
  7. Arthur’s Cave / Miller Kendrick Architects

Arthur’s Cave / Miller Kendrick Architects

  • 05:00 - 30 May, 2017
Arthur’s Cave / Miller Kendrick Architects
Arthur’s Cave / Miller Kendrick Architects, © Miller Kendrick Architects
© Miller Kendrick Architects

© Miller Kendrick Architects © Miller Kendrick Architects © Miller Kendrick Architects © Miller Kendrick Architects +31

© Miller Kendrick Architects
© Miller Kendrick Architects

From the architect. Miller Kendrick have completed the build of their competition winning entry for a of ‘pop-up hotel’ cabin located at Castell y Bere, Wales.

© Miller Kendrick Architects
© Miller Kendrick Architects

The cabin, known as ‘Arthur’s Cave’, was one of eight winning entries for the Epic Retreats - a partnership between holiday cottage rm Best of Wales, tour operator Cambria Tours and George & Tomos Architects. The project was part funded by the Welsh Government’s Tourism Product Innovation Fund.

Plan
Plan

The cabin will be featured as part of Channel 4’s ‘Cabins in the Wild with Dick Strawbridge’ documentary series. The construction of this cabin is due to air on 4th June.

© Miller Kendrick Architects
© Miller Kendrick Architects

The design takes its inspiration from the ancient landscape of Wales but utilises modern construction techniques. The structure is a combination of CNC-cut birch plywood ribs and sheathing panels, which act together to form a composite structure. The structural ribs are comprised of either three or ve individual sections of plywood, tightly tted together using ‘jigsaw’ joints with a high degree of tolerance. As a single internal material, the plywood provides both structure, nish, xtures and ttings - including a plywood sink and bath. The faceted envelope is clad in locally- sourced Welsh larch boards stained black, with sheep’s wool insulation part- lling the cavity.

© Miller Kendrick Architects
© Miller Kendrick Architects

Wherever possible the project has sought to use locally sourced materials. The sheep’s wool insulation is from Ty-Mwar. The green larch cladding is from Esgair Forest who’s saw mill is adjacent to the site in neighbouring village of Machynlleth.

Long Section
Long Section

The cabin is heated via a small log burner, has hot and cold water, LED lighting powered via photovoltaics and a self composting WC.

© Miller Kendrick Architects
© Miller Kendrick Architects

The construction of the cabin took four weeks to complete. The build was managed and built by EJ Ryder Ltd. who also assisted in the detailed design and provided expert knowledge of plywood construction and prefabrication techniques. The cabin was built with the Burford Farm Project in Shepton Mallet. The structural engineers were Momentum Engineering, London, and the cost consultant was PMP Consultants, Birmingham.

© Miller Kendrick Architects
© Miller Kendrick Architects
© Miller Kendrick Architects
© Miller Kendrick Architects

Miller Kendrick Architects Ltd. is a new architectural practice based in London and the West Midlands. It was established in 2015 by Paul Miller and Michael Kendrick to explore innovative ways of working in architecture and to research new methods of construction.

© Miller Kendrick Architects
© Miller Kendrick Architects
Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hotels Small Scale United Kingdom
Cite: "Arthur’s Cave / Miller Kendrick Architects" 30 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/872317/arthurs-cave-miller-kendrick-architects/>
