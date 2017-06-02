World
A House with a View / Axelrod architects

  • 15:00 - 2 June, 2017
A House with a View / Axelrod architects
A House with a View / Axelrod architects, © Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

© Bruce Damonte

  • Architects

    Axelrod architects

  • Location

    Oakland, CA, United States

  • Lead Architects

    Irit Axelrod, Jason Kohler

  • General Contractor

    HAWKE - Building company

  • Area

    2150.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

From the architect. The Oakland Hills house was built originally in 1939, the house renovation aimed to update the property by creating a modern, spacious interior, without expanding its original footprint.

© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

The two-level house is perched on a hillside lot, overlooking Oakland and the San Francisco East Bay.

© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

The effect of opening the house up to light and views has an expansive effect. The interior was reconfigured by opening up the entire back elevation to the dramatic views of the bay, while keeping it’s sloped ceiling and enhancing the symmetrical volume. The materials palette of contrasting dark wood flooring and white walls, and cabinetry throughout, creates a monochromatic and striking feel within the space.

© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

Indoor/outdoor living flows onto the large exterior decking. The firm matched the interior stained black oak wood flooring to the blackened cedar wood outdoor deck, which provides a place to take in the views. A louvered screen by the entrance separates the entry area from the living space, while providing a glimpse of the dramatic bay scenery beyond.

© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

Entrance of the house starts while entering the front yard. In order to reach the front door, the pathway, made of rectangular concrete slabs, with light balls in between, wraps around an 100 years old Redwood tree that was retained during the renovation process. Entering through the offset pivot door, the extra wide opening frames the view of a light, bright living space and a panorama of the bay. A large, ample dining and living space stretches across the entire back of the house, taking advantage of the views, day and night.

© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

An entry level bedroom with ensuite bathroom is tucked into the quiet space behind the stair and living areas. This dramatic staircase gives way to the lower level of the master bedroom, study and bathroom. 

Section A-A'
Section A-A'
Lower Floor Plan
Lower Floor Plan
Section B-B'
Section B-B'
