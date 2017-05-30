World
  Sewage Treatment Plant of San Claudio / padilla nicás arquitectos

Sewage Treatment Plant of San Claudio / padilla nicás arquitectos

  30 May, 2017
Sewage Treatment Plant of San Claudio / padilla nicás arquitectos
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

© Mariela Apollonio

  • Promoter

    ACUAES + Principado de Asturias

  • Director of the works by the promoter

    Vanesa Mateo Pérez

  • Collaborating Architects

    Alfonso López, Daniel Guerra, Alba Romero, Giusy di Pinto

  • Structure

    Bernabéu Ingenieros

  • Measurements and Budget

    Alvaro Rivera Artieda

  • Builder

    UTE FCC Aqualia
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

From the architect. The project consists of the volumetric and material definition for the new buildings to be realized in the Extension of the Sewage Treatment Plant of San Claudio, near Oviedo; New buildings whose position and function to perform within the Station are established by the Engineering and Hydraulics Project for water treatment.

© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio
Axonometric
Axonometric
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

Being therefore fixed the positions of each element and being known the needs of free heights in the different parts of each building (according to hoists, crane bridges, vertical pumps opening or accesses of machinery and spare parts) our objective is to provide the new Buildings of volumes that respect the rural environment in which they are located that meet the needs of use and heights demanded, using materials of low cost and simple maintenance.

© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

We can distinguish two types of new constructions: Small sized chests that serve as an access point to underground pipelines. They are three and are made in colored concrete to facilitate their identification inside the station.Buildings made in metal structure supported on the large concrete vats in situ through which circulates and is treated the water. There are two, Pretreatment and Reagents.

© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio
Pretreatment Section
Pretreatment Section
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

These buildings of notable size are covered with embossed aluminum with the intention of dematerializing their volume reducing their impact.The broken silhouette of the proposal is related to those of the hamlet around it and the change of material in the fronts reduces its scale. Block of concrete plaster and translucent polycarbonate allow its integration and natural lighting.The square holes of uncertain size due to their lack of detail confuse the viewer about the true size of the main building.The whole is a cocktail of different buildings forced to understand each other in a green and privileged rural environment.

© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio
Cite: "Sewage Treatment Plant of San Claudio / padilla nicás arquitectos" 30 May 2017. ArchDaily.
