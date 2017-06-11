World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Allouchie Arquitetos
  6. 2017
  7. Cuiabá House / Allouchie Arquitetos

Cuiabá House / Allouchie Arquitetos

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Cuiabá House / Allouchie Arquitetos
Save this picture!
Cuiabá House / Allouchie Arquitetos, © Thiago Cesar
© Thiago Cesar

© Thiago Cesar © Thiago Cesar © Thiago Cesar © Thiago Cesar +14

  • Architects

    Allouchie Arquitetos

  • Location

    Cuiabá, Brazil

  • Architects in Charge

    Leonardo Allouchie, Joana Jordão

  • Area

    216.47 sqm

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photography

    Thiago Cesar

  • Engeneering

    David Williams (DWG Engenharia)

  • Authors

    Leonardo Allouchie, Joana Jordão
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Thiago Cesar
© Thiago Cesar

THE FAMILY

The family is composed of a young couple house that creates a dog and intends to have some children very soon. He from Recife and she from Cuiabá. They wanted a home that would welcome their family well on a visit as well as their friends and family on weekends.

THE PLACE

The land is located in a private residential development area, in a bordering the Urban Perimeter of Cuiabá, capital of the state of Mato Grosso. Its topography is practically level and east orientated.

Save this picture!
© Thiago Cesar
© Thiago Cesar

THE HOUSE

The Cuiabá House is the result of a desire of the couple to have a totally customized home in a new place that would provide the family with a contemporary home and that would rescue some values ​​of human coexistence that had been lost through time, such as playing in the street, Go to neighbors house etc.

Save this picture!
Planta
Planta

They wanted a single-storey house, with a simple, easy-to-use and above all pleasant program. Practicality has always been the order of the customers.

As a main guideline, we created an "open" patio for the south orientation, of lower solar incidence, where we put the pool. It was preferred to "open" the rooms to the South as well, so as to leave them more protected and with a little more privacy.

Save this picture!
© Thiago Cesar
© Thiago Cesar

We always seek to "escape from direct sunlight" within the environments, especially those in the more permanent social areas, such as rooms and rooms. We then chose to place the service spaces facing the North. In the room, front façade, East side, we chose the concrete bricks and projection of the roof slab as protection elements in the weather and search for controlled privacy.

What we had to paint we did in white, in order to highlight the truth of materials, especially concrete and glass. These were strategically chosen where to appear, in order to create a certain dynamism to the work.

Save this picture!
Elevation
Elevation

"Let us return to Le Corbusier's lesson and protect the outer openings with projections and sunscreens so that, sheltered and shaded, they may remain open."

Armando de Holanda – Roteiro para construir no Nordeste

Save this picture!
© Thiago Cesar
© Thiago Cesar
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "Cuiabá House / Allouchie Arquitetos" [Casa Cuiabá / Allouchie Arquitetos] 11 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Vada, Pedro) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/872299/cuiaba-house-allouchie-arquitetos/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »