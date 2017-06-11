Cuiabá House / Allouchie Arquitetos

+14

Architects Allouchie Arquitetos

Location Cuiabá, Brazil

Architects in Charge Leonardo Allouchie, Joana Jordão

Area 216.47 sqm

Project Year 2017

Photography Thiago Cesar

Manufacturers Loading...

Engeneering David Williams (DWG Engenharia)

Authors Leonardo Allouchie, Joana Jordão More Specs Less Specs

THE FAMILY

The family is composed of a young couple house that creates a dog and intends to have some children very soon. He from Recife and she from Cuiabá. They wanted a home that would welcome their family well on a visit as well as their friends and family on weekends.

THE PLACE

The land is located in a private residential development area, in a bordering the Urban Perimeter of Cuiabá, capital of the state of Mato Grosso. Its topography is practically level and east orientated.

THE HOUSE

The Cuiabá House is the result of a desire of the couple to have a totally customized home in a new place that would provide the family with a contemporary home and that would rescue some values ​​of human coexistence that had been lost through time, such as playing in the street, Go to neighbors house etc.

They wanted a single-storey house, with a simple, easy-to-use and above all pleasant program. Practicality has always been the order of the customers.

As a main guideline, we created an "open" patio for the south orientation, of lower solar incidence, where we put the pool. It was preferred to "open" the rooms to the South as well, so as to leave them more protected and with a little more privacy.

We always seek to "escape from direct sunlight" within the environments, especially those in the more permanent social areas, such as rooms and rooms. We then chose to place the service spaces facing the North. In the room, front façade, East side, we chose the concrete bricks and projection of the roof slab as protection elements in the weather and search for controlled privacy.

What we had to paint we did in white, in order to highlight the truth of materials, especially concrete and glass. These were strategically chosen where to appear, in order to create a certain dynamism to the work.

"Let us return to Le Corbusier's lesson and protect the outer openings with projections and sunscreens so that, sheltered and shaded, they may remain open."

Armando de Holanda – Roteiro para construir no Nordeste