  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Lit Up: 16 Projects Illuminated by Skylights

Lit Up: 16 Projects Illuminated by Skylights

Lit Up: 16 Projects Illuminated by Skylights
North light, south light, warm light and cool light – the diversity of skylights mean they can illuminate any space. Both a window and a ceiling, the hybrid nature of a skylight enables it to be a key element used in architectural spaces. The cool light of a north skylight is instrumental in creating a space to focus and work, while its south-facing counterpart lights up a space with that golden glow. Through its flexibility also come opportunities for expression, from its shape to its angle. Is a skylight a ribbon weaving through a roof panel? Or is it a series of dotted openings creating a mosaic of daylight on the floor? Check out these 16 examples of contemporary spaces lit by this key element below:

184 Shepherd's Bush Road / ColladoCollins Architects

© Eugene Codjoe
© Eugene Codjoe
Section
Section

Waterside Buddist Shrine / ARCHSTUDIO

Courtesy of ARCHSTUDIO
Courtesy of ARCHSTUDIO
Section
Section

House in Kohoku / Torafu

© Daici Ano
© Daici Ano
Section
Section

Light Cannon House / Carterwilliamson Architects

© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu
Section
Section

CAP / AAVP Architecture 

© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly
Section
Section

The Courtyard House / De Rosee Sa

© Alexander James Photography
© Alexander James Photography
Section
Section

Green House / Sean Godsell Architects

© Earl Carter
© Earl Carter
Sketch
Sketch

Shitang Village Internet Conference Center / AZL Architects

© Hou Bowen
© Hou Bowen
Section
Section

Converted Warehouse in Fitzroy / Andrew Simpson Architects

© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath
Section
Section

The Kite / Architecture Architecture

© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts
Sections
Sections

Rosebridge House / Nick Bell D&A

© Simon Whitbread Photo
© Simon Whitbread Photo
Sections
Sections

Wheat House / Damian Rogers Architecture

© Alessandro Cerutti
© Alessandro Cerutti
Section
Section

Shengdetang Ruins Gallery / CHCC of Tsinghua University

© Jin Dongjun
© Jin Dongjun
Section
Section

Sangdong Charcoal Village / studio_suspicion 

© Ryu In Keun
© Ryu In Keun
Section
Section

Louverwall / AND

© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin
Section
Section

Light Folds / WY-TO Architects

© Svend Andersen
© Svend Andersen
Section
Section

16 CAD Files of Skylights and Light Tubes Available for Your Next Project

In the spirit of supporting our readers' design work, the company Velux has shared a series of .DWG files with us of their different roofing windows models. The files can be downloaded directly from this article and include great amounts of detail and information.

Cite: Fernanda Castro. "Lit Up: 16 Projects Illuminated by Skylights" 30 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/872254/lit-up-16-projects-illuminated-by-skylights/>
