Lit Up: 16 Projects Illuminated by Skylights

North light, south light, warm light and cool light – the diversity of skylights mean they can illuminate any space. Both a window and a ceiling, the hybrid nature of a skylight enables it to be a key element used in architectural spaces. The cool light of a north skylight is instrumental in creating a space to focus and work, while its south-facing counterpart lights up a space with that golden glow. Through its flexibility also come opportunities for expression, from its shape to its angle. Is a skylight a ribbon weaving through a roof panel? Or is it a series of dotted openings creating a mosaic of daylight on the floor? Check out these 16 examples of contemporary spaces lit by this key element below:
184 Shepherd's Bush Road / ColladoCollins Architects
Waterside Buddist Shrine / ARCHSTUDIO
House in Kohoku / Torafu
Light Cannon House / Carterwilliamson Architects
CAP / AAVP Architecture
The Courtyard House / De Rosee Sa
Green House / Sean Godsell Architects
Shitang Village Internet Conference Center / AZL Architects
Converted Warehouse in Fitzroy / Andrew Simpson Architects
The Kite / Architecture Architecture
Rosebridge House / Nick Bell D&A
Wheat House / Damian Rogers Architecture
Shengdetang Ruins Gallery / CHCC of Tsinghua University
Sangdong Charcoal Village / studio_suspicion
Louverwall / AND
Light Folds / WY-TO Architects
