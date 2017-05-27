7 Projects Announced as Winners of 2017 RIBA North West Regional Awards

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has announced 7 projects as winners of the 2017 RIBA North West Regional Awards, with top prize of North West Building of the Year going to Foster + Partners’ Maggie’s at the Robert Parfett Building. These seven buildings will now continue on to compete in the RIBA National Awards, whose winners will make up the shortlist for the prestigious Stirling Prize.
“This year’s awards represent two parallel but linked trends. One is characterised by a dominant interest in the value of re-used existing buildings that benefit from regeneration. The other is the regenerative effect of new buildings themselves,” commented Graham Morrison, North West Regional Jury Chair.
“Though ‘ordinary’ buildings such as housing or offices are coming close to an award-winning level, they are, in their nature, ‘pathfinders’ and there is an understandable caution in their level of investment. This risk pattern favours the existing buildings that more obviously benefit from previous investment but when this caution is eclipsed by confidence, the truly exceptional emerges and this is evidenced by this year’s overall winner.”
Winners
Chetham’s School of Music – Stoller Hall, Manchester / Stephenson Studio
City Football Academy, Manchester / Rafael Viñoly Architects
Finlays Warehouse, Manchester / Stephenson Studio
Liverpool Philharmonic, Liverpool / Caruso St John Architects
Maggie’s at the Robert Parfett Building, Manchester / Foster + Partners
Oldham Town Hall, Oldham / BDP
Stubbs Mill, Manchester / Sixtwo Architects
Special recognitions were also given to:
- Building of the Year Award, sponsored by Marley Eternit
Maggie’s at the Robert Parfett Building
- Client of the Year Award, sponsored by Tobermore
City Football Group (for City Football Academy)
- Project Architect of the Year Award, sponsored by Taylor Maxwell
Diego Teixeira (for Maggie’s at the Robert Parfett Building)
- Emerging Practice of the Year Award, sponsored by Taylor Maxwell
Sixtwo Architects
- Conservation Award
Oldham Town Hall
- Sustainability Award sponsored by Geberit
City Football Academy
News via: Royal Institute of British Architects.