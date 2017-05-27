7 Projects Announced as Winners of 2017 RIBA North West Regional Awards

Save this picture! Maggie’s at the Robert Parfett Building, Manchester by Foster + Partners. Image ©Nigel Young

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has announced 7 projects as winners of the 2017 RIBA North West Regional Awards, with top prize of North West Building of the Year going to Foster + Partners’ Maggie’s at the Robert Parfett Building. These seven buildings will now continue on to compete in the RIBA National Awards, whose winners will make up the shortlist for the prestigious Stirling Prize.

“This year’s awards represent two parallel but linked trends. One is characterised by a dominant interest in the value of re-used existing buildings that benefit from regeneration. The other is the regenerative effect of new buildings themselves,” commented Graham Morrison, North West Regional Jury Chair.

“Though ‘ordinary’ buildings such as housing or offices are coming close to an award-winning level, they are, in their nature, ‘pathfinders’ and there is an understandable caution in their level of investment. This risk pattern favours the existing buildings that more obviously benefit from previous investment but when this caution is eclipsed by confidence, the truly exceptional emerges and this is evidenced by this year’s overall winner.”

Winners

Chetham’s School of Music – Stoller Hall, Manchester / Stephenson Studio



Save this picture! Chetham’s School of Music – Stoller Hall, Manchester by Stephenson Studio. Image ©Daniel Hopkinson

City Football Academy, Manchester / Rafael Viñoly Architects

Save this picture! City Football Academy, Manchester by Rafael Vinoly Architects. Image ©Will Pryce

Finlays Warehouse, Manchester / Stephenson Studio

Save this picture! Finlays Warehouse, Manchester by Stephenson Studio. Image ©Andrew Wall

Liverpool Philharmonic, Liverpool / Caruso St John Architects

Save this picture! Liverpool Philharmonic, Liverpool by Caruso St John Architects. Image ©Hélène Binet

Maggie’s at the Robert Parfett Building, Manchester / Foster + Partners

Save this picture! Maggie’s at the Robert Parfett Building, Manchester by Foster + Partners. Image ©Nigel Young

Oldham Town Hall, Oldham / BDP

Save this picture! Oldham Town Hall, Oldham by BDP. Image ©Paul Karalius

Stubbs Mill, Manchester / Sixtwo Architects

Save this picture! Stubbs Mill, Manchester by Sixtwo Architects. Image ©Jason Byrne

Special recognitions were also given to:

News via: Royal Institute of British Architects.