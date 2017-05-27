World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. 7 Projects Announced as Winners of 2017 RIBA North West Regional Awards

7 Projects Announced as Winners of 2017 RIBA North West Regional Awards

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
7 Projects Announced as Winners of 2017 RIBA North West Regional Awards
Save this picture!
7 Projects Announced as Winners of 2017 RIBA North West Regional Awards, Maggie’s at the Robert Parfett Building, Manchester by Foster + Partners. Image ©Nigel Young
Maggie’s at the Robert Parfett Building, Manchester by Foster + Partners. Image ©Nigel Young

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has announced 7 projects as winners of the 2017 RIBA North West Regional Awards, with top prize of North West Building of the Year going to Foster + Partners’ Maggie’s at the Robert Parfett Building. These seven buildings will now continue on to compete in the RIBA National Awards, whose winners will make up the shortlist for the prestigious Stirling Prize.

“This year’s awards represent two parallel but linked trends. One is characterised by a dominant interest in the value of re-used existing buildings that benefit from regeneration. The other is the regenerative effect of new buildings themselves,” commented Graham Morrison, North West Regional Jury Chair.

“Though ‘ordinary’ buildings such as housing or offices are coming close to an award-winning level, they are, in their nature, ‘pathfinders’ and there is an understandable caution in their level of investment. This risk pattern favours the existing buildings that more obviously benefit from previous investment but when this caution is eclipsed by confidence, the truly exceptional emerges and this is evidenced by this year’s overall winner.” 

Maggie’s at the Robert Parfett Building, Manchester by Foster + Partners. Image ©Nigel Young Oldham Town Hall, Oldham by BDP. Image ©Paul Karalius Finlays Warehouse, Manchester by Stephenson Studio. Image ©Andrew Wall Stubbs Mill, Manchester by Sixtwo Architects. Image ©Jason Byrne +35

Winners

Chetham’s School of Music – Stoller Hall, Manchester / Stephenson Studio

Save this picture!
Chetham’s School of Music – Stoller Hall, Manchester by Stephenson Studio. Image ©Daniel Hopkinson
Chetham’s School of Music – Stoller Hall, Manchester by Stephenson Studio. Image ©Daniel Hopkinson

Chetham’s School of Music – Stoller Hall, Manchester by Stephenson Studio. Image ©Daniel Hopkinson Chetham’s School of Music – Stoller Hall, Manchester by Stephenson Studio. Image ©Daniel Hopkinson Chetham’s School of Music – Stoller Hall, Manchester by Stephenson Studio. Image ©Daniel Hopkinson Chetham’s School of Music – Stoller Hall, Manchester by Stephenson Studio. Image ©Daniel Hopkinson +35

City Football Academy, Manchester / Rafael Viñoly Architects

Save this picture!
City Football Academy, Manchester by Rafael Vinoly Architects. Image ©Will Pryce
City Football Academy, Manchester by Rafael Vinoly Architects. Image ©Will Pryce

City Football Academy, Manchester by Rafael Vinoly Architects. Image ©Will Pryce City Football Academy, Manchester by Rafael Vinoly Architects. Image ©Will Pryce City Football Academy, Manchester by Rafael Vinoly Architects. Image ©Will Pryce City Football Academy, Manchester by Rafael Vinoly Architects. Image ©Will Pryce +35

Finlays Warehouse, Manchester / Stephenson Studio

Save this picture!
Finlays Warehouse, Manchester by Stephenson Studio. Image ©Andrew Wall
Finlays Warehouse, Manchester by Stephenson Studio. Image ©Andrew Wall

Finlays Warehouse, Manchester by Stephenson Studio. Image ©Andrew Wall Finlays Warehouse, Manchester by Stephenson Studio. Image ©Andrew Wall Finlays Warehouse, Manchester by Stephenson Studio. Image ©Andrew Wall Finlays Warehouse, Manchester by Stephenson Studio. Image ©Andrew Wall +35

Liverpool Philharmonic, Liverpool / Caruso St John Architects

Save this picture!
Liverpool Philharmonic, Liverpool by Caruso St John Architects. Image ©Hélène Binet
Liverpool Philharmonic, Liverpool by Caruso St John Architects. Image ©Hélène Binet

Liverpool Philharmonic, Liverpool by Caruso St John Architects. Image ©Hélène Binet Liverpool Philharmonic, Liverpool by Caruso St John Architects. Image ©Hélène Binet Liverpool Philharmonic, Liverpool by Caruso St John Architects. Image ©Hélène Binet Liverpool Philharmonic, Liverpool by Caruso St John Architects. Image ©Hélène Binet +35

Maggie’s at the Robert Parfett Building, Manchester / Foster + Partners

Save this picture!
Maggie’s at the Robert Parfett Building, Manchester by Foster + Partners. Image ©Nigel Young
Maggie’s at the Robert Parfett Building, Manchester by Foster + Partners. Image ©Nigel Young

Maggie’s at the Robert Parfett Building, Manchester by Foster + Partners. Image ©Nigel Young Maggie’s at the Robert Parfett Building, Manchester by Foster + Partners. Image ©Nigel Young Maggie’s at the Robert Parfett Building, Manchester by Foster + Partners. Image ©Nigel Young Maggie’s at the Robert Parfett Building, Manchester by Foster + Partners. Image ©Nigel Young +35

Oldham Town Hall, Oldham / BDP

Save this picture!
Oldham Town Hall, Oldham by BDP. Image ©Paul Karalius
Oldham Town Hall, Oldham by BDP. Image ©Paul Karalius

Oldham Town Hall, Oldham by BDP. Image ©Paul Karalius Oldham Town Hall, Oldham by BDP. Image ©Paul Karalius Oldham Town Hall, Oldham by BDP. Image ©Paul Karalius Oldham Town Hall, Oldham by BDP. Image ©Paul Karalius +35

Stubbs Mill, Manchester / Sixtwo Architects

Save this picture!
Stubbs Mill, Manchester by Sixtwo Architects. Image ©Jason Byrne
Stubbs Mill, Manchester by Sixtwo Architects. Image ©Jason Byrne

Stubbs Mill, Manchester by Sixtwo Architects. Image ©Jason Byrne Stubbs Mill, Manchester by Sixtwo Architects. Image ©Jason Byrne Stubbs Mill, Manchester by Sixtwo Architects. Image ©Jason Byrne Stubbs Mill, Manchester by Sixtwo Architects. Image ©Jason Byrne +35

Special recognitions were also given to:

  • Building of the Year Award, sponsored by Marley Eternit
    Maggie’s at the Robert Parfett Building
  • Client of the Year Award, sponsored by Tobermore
    City Football Group (for City Football Academy)
  • Project Architect of the Year Award, sponsored by Taylor Maxwell
    Diego Teixeira (for Maggie’s at the Robert Parfett Building)
  • Emerging Practice of the Year Award, sponsored by Taylor Maxwell 
    Sixtwo Architects
  • Conservation Award
    Oldham Town Hall
  • Sustainability Award sponsored by Geberit
    City Football Academy

News via: Royal Institute of British Architects.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "7 Projects Announced as Winners of 2017 RIBA North West Regional Awards" 27 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/872234/7-projects-announced-as-winners-of-2017-riba-north-west-regional-awards/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »