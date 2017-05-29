Bee Breeders Announce Winners of Stone Barn Meditation Camp Competition

Bee Breeders have selected winners of the Stone Barn Meditation Camp competition, seeking to create a place of refuge for individuals amidst the pristine natural beauty of one of Latvia’s most remote regions. In announcing the competition results, the jury applauded the respect and regard shown to the environment by submitted schemes, commenting that the most successful projects stood out for their simplicity, elegance, and balance with nature.

The competition winners, including noted ‘Green’ and ‘Student’ schemes, are set out below.

First Prize

Yulia Fedorenko, Aleksandr Fil, Anna Beketova, Bogdan Bondarenko / Bondarenko Group

Save this picture! First Prize - Visualization. Image Courtesy of Bee Breeders

The winning scheme was chosen due to its well-resolved shape, structure, and covering of both new and existing buildings. The scheme drew a strong contextual connection with the rural, natural landscape, with a thatched main building and side buildings dispersed along the site.

The close relationship with nature is well-conceived, with various forms of renewable energy incorporated, including geothermal, wind renewables and rainwater collection to lessen the environmental impact. The design’s strength comes from its clear and compact design, its effective use of space, and its effective sustainable strategy.

Second Prize

Raúl Carbajal, Roxana Mendoza, Ana Marcela Pérez, Veronica Castro / Agave Arquitectos

Save this picture! Second Prize - Visualization. Image Courtesy of Bee Breeders

The second prize winners were chosen for their clear approach, from conceptual through to architectural design. The stone barn forms a focal point for the scheme, entering a dialogue with new buildings to create a series of courtyards.

Third Prize

Prajal Pradhan, Mahesh Maharjan, Prabina Sherstha, Sainaz Bajracharya / A for Architecture

Save this picture! Third Prize - Barn Visualization. Image Courtesy of Bee Breeders

The success of the third-place scheme lies in its preservation of the original stone barn, and creative positioning of adjacent structures. The design integrates the landscape into its insulation strategy with roof gardens, combining it with renewable geothermal energy to power the barn and its surrounding structures. The new design embraces the old, maintaining visual links with the existing structure.

BB Student Award

Oleksandr Kostevych, Mariia Chorna, Weronika Różyło, Julia Gawlik / Politechnika Wrocławska

Save this picture! BB Student Award - Visualization. Image Courtesy of Bee Breeders

BB Green Award

Konrad Kowalczyk

Save this picture! BB Green Award - Exterior. Image Courtesy of Bee Breeders

News via: Bee Breeders.

