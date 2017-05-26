World
  3. OOPEAA Wins 2017 Spotlight Prize for Emerging Architects

OOPEAA Wins 2017 Spotlight Prize for Emerging Architects

Periscope Tower / OOPEAA. Image © Anssi Lassila
Periscope Tower / OOPEAA. Image © Anssi Lassila

Finnish practice OOPEAA has been awarded the 2017 Spotlight Prize for emerging architects. First given in 2009, the award was established by the Rice Design Alliance to celebrate the work of architects from around the world within their first 15 years of professional practice.  

Past winners of the award have included Cadaver & Sola-Morales, OUALALOU+CHOI, 5468796, Interboro Partners, Pezo von Ellrichshausen, LA DALLMAN, Sou Fujimoto, and Anton García-Abril.

Kärsämäki Church / OOPEAA. Image © Jussi Tiainen Suvela Chapel / OOPEAA. Image © Mika Huisman House Riihi / OOPEAA. Image © Jussi Tiainen Puukuokka Housing Block / OOPEAA. Image © Mikko Auerniitty +8

Suvela Chapel / OOPEAA. Image © Mika Huisman
Suvela Chapel / OOPEAA. Image © Mika Huisman

This year, OOPEAA was unanimously selected by the Board of Directors of the Rice Design Alliance, recognizing the firm’s “outstanding and inspiring work.”

“[OOPEAA and Anssi Lassila’s] architecture displays an interest in combining a sculptural form with traditional materials and innovative techniques,” the Rice Design Alliance explains. “In his approach he emphasizes the potential embedded in exploring new methods and techniques as a means of developing new solutions in building.”

Kärsämäki Church / OOPEAA. Image © Jussi Tiainen
Kärsämäki Church / OOPEAA. Image © Jussi Tiainen

OOPEAA founder and director Anssi Lassila will accept the award and give a lecture in Houston on September 6.

See more of OOPEAA's work on ArchDaily here and learn more about the Spotlight Prize here.

See more:

News Architecture News
