The Pool House / Luigi Rosselli Architects

Architects Luigi Rosselli Architects

Location Randwick NSW 2031, Australia

Design Luigi Rosselli

Landscape Architect Will Dangar

Area 290.0 m2

Project Year 2013

Photographs Justin Alexander

Council Randwick

Project Architect Carl Rutherfoord

Builder Moulds Construction

Structural Consultant Rooney & Bye Pty Ltd

Joiner Kitchen Trend More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. The wraparound swimming pool plays the starring role in these alterations and additions and becomes the architectural pivot that binds one hundred years of history.

The organic two-storey addition at the back of a single storey 1910 cottage is surrounded by a swimming pool and the water is the focus that holds the two distinct sections of the house together.

By extending the front veranda out to the side of the original cottage it provides a tandem carport, reinforcing the street presence and proportions. Old building techniques were adopted to construct this section, while at the rear cantilevered technology, motorised sliding louvre screens and large plate glass windows give this house a very liveable, comfortable addition The substantial cantilevered first floor master bedroom provides shade and a rainproof cover to the outdoor terrace, an elliptical stair connects the old and the new: the first floor bedrooms and the ground floor spaces.