World
  The Pool House / Luigi Rosselli Architects

The Pool House / Luigi Rosselli Architects

  17:00 - 1 June, 2017
The Pool House / Luigi Rosselli Architects
© Justin Alexander
© Justin Alexander

© Justin Alexander

  • Council

    Randwick

  • Project Architect

    Carl Rutherfoord

  • Builder

    Moulds Construction

  • Structural Consultant

    Rooney & Bye Pty Ltd

  • Joiner

    Kitchen Trend
© Justin Alexander
© Justin Alexander

From the architect. The wraparound swimming pool plays the starring role in these alterations and additions and becomes the architectural pivot that binds one hundred years of history.

Sketch
Sketch

The organic two-storey addition at the back of a single storey 1910 cottage is surrounded by a swimming pool and the water is the focus that holds the two distinct sections of the house together.

© Justin Alexander
© Justin Alexander
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Justin Alexander
© Justin Alexander

By extending the front veranda out to the side of the original cottage it provides a tandem carport, reinforcing the street presence and proportions. Old building techniques were adopted to construct this section, while at the rear cantilevered technology, motorised sliding louvre screens and large plate glass windows give this house a very liveable, comfortable addition The substantial cantilevered first floor master bedroom provides shade and a rainproof cover to the outdoor terrace, an elliptical stair connects the old and the new: the first floor bedrooms and the ground floor spaces.

© Justin Alexander
© Justin Alexander
Products:

Wood Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Australia
Cite: "The Pool House / Luigi Rosselli Architects" 01 Jun 2017. ArchDaily.
世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »