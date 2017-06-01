World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. AD+studio
  6. 2017
  7. Backyard House / AD+studio

Backyard House / AD+studio

  • 22:00 - 1 June, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Backyard House / AD+studio
Save this picture!
Backyard House / AD+studio, © Dũng Huỳnh
© Dũng Huỳnh

© Dũng Huỳnh © Dũng Huỳnh © Dũng Huỳnh © Dũng Huỳnh +39

  • Architects

    AD+studio

  • Location

    Phú Nhuận, Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam

  • Lead Architects

    Nguyễn Đặng Anh Dũng

  • Design Team

    Bùi Thanh Sang, Nguyễn Hữu Thể Trang, Nguyễn Văn Trung, Trịnh Hằng Tuyến, Võ Đình Huỳnh

  • Area

    240.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Dũng Huỳnh
Save this picture!
© Dũng Huỳnh
© Dũng Huỳnh

“Nhà phố” – a kind of architectural feature of Ho Chi Minh city has been built rapidly in bulk in the correspondence with the city’s development and the society’s need.

Save this picture!
© Dũng Huỳnh
© Dũng Huỳnh

In addition to the intended use, some of the townhouses are being used as a business base; they come out in a rush and are operated almost the same based on the constructors and investors’ using habit and living environment. It has led to the result that there is little change in the building’s plan: the atrium and stair are arranged in the middle of the house, dividing the house into two separate parts. This arrangement since then has created many problems in terms of ventilation and lighting as well as the privacy of the surrounding living spaces but there is still no reasonable solution.
This is the project for which AD+ is chosen to renovate a townhouse like this.

Save this picture!
Model
Model

Located in a closed neighborhood, it is an old townhouse with four floors arranged crosswise with the stair in the center; close to it are high-rise buildings.

Save this picture!
© Dũng Huỳnh
© Dũng Huỳnh
Save this picture!
© Dũng Huỳnh
© Dũng Huỳnh

In the situation that three facades are covered, the basic concept is to move the atrium to the end of the house, creating the main axis for the whole building, in order to satisfy the ventilation and lighting needs as well as establish a connection between spaces.

The ground floor of the atrium is a small garden which is located in the most disadvantage position of the work. The renovation method is to design a block that changes its cote from high to low in order to optimize the nature light for the greenery at this place.

Save this picture!
© Dũng Huỳnh
© Dũng Huỳnh

From the first floor appears an extra atrium in the middle of the house, playing a role as a buffer zone for the bedrooms in the front and the common space in the back. This common space is closely connected to the main atrium by the vertical route to exploit the ventilation and lighting efficiency.

Save this picture!
© Dũng Huỳnh
© Dũng Huỳnh

On the top of the house, there is a staircase which can rotate to the roof’s slope direction and can flexibly close or open. The whole roof is a combination of kitchen garden, greenery, water and different coted-buffer zones, this roof slope gently down to the lotus pond with glass bottom, where sunlight is diffuse to spaces below.

Save this picture!
© Dũng Huỳnh
© Dũng Huỳnh

This project is designed for a family of six – three generations living and working altogether. The variety in needs and objects is also a data that need to be handle to make the designing method more abundant and lively.

Save this picture!
© Dũng Huỳnh
© Dũng Huỳnh

The house is separated into two parts: private and common space by their height. Ground floor is used for clinic and garage performs a role as a lobby lounge at several times in a day.

Save this picture!
© Dũng Huỳnh
© Dũng Huỳnh

Kitchen and dining room – the most used spaces – are arranged in the center of the house, on the story between the clinic and living room. This is the place where family members communicate with each other directly or indirectly through the sense of hearing, smelling and seeing; it is also a place for gathering at lunch time – a time that light from the pond deeply shines into the space and moves on the raw brick wall surface at the end of the house.

Stairs change from floor to floor, around the main and extra atrium to make a lively adventure through spaces; there, the change of material, the movement of greenery, the variety of light will enrich the user’s sensation.

Save this picture!
© Dũng Huỳnh
© Dũng Huỳnh
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Vietnam
Cite: "Backyard House / AD+studio" 01 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/872206/backyard-house-ad-plus-studio/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »