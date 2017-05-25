Büro Ole Scheeren's MahaNakhon Tower, Photographed by Hufton + Crow

In this photoset, British photographers Hufton + Crow turn their lens toward Büro Ole Scheeren’s ‘dissolving’ MahaNakhon tower in Bangkok. Now the tallest building in the Thai capital at 1030 feet (314 meters), the pixelated skyscraper opened last summer with a fantastical light show display.

The project began as a design by Ole Scheeren for local firm Pace Development, and was completed by his own firm following his departure from OMA in 2010. The architects describe the project:

The design of MahaNakhon dismantles the typical tower and podium typology, creating a skyscraper that melds with the city by gradually ‘dissolving’ as it flows downward to meet the ground. A series of cascading indoor/outdoor terraces at the base of the tower accommodates retail and entertainment facilities, evoking the shifting protrusions of a mountain landscape.

See the full gallery of photos, after the break.

+30

