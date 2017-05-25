Graham Foundation Awards 2017 Grants for 72 Innovative Architectural Projects

Save this picture! Caitlin Berrigan, "Unfinished State" postcard, 2010–13, helicopter pad at Rachid Karami International Fair Park by Oscar Niemeyer, 1967–75, Tripoli, Lebanon. Courtesy of Caitlin Berrigan and Archive Books. From the 2017 Individual Grant to Caitlin Berrigan for "Unfinished State.". Image Courtesy of Graham Foundation

The Graham Foundation has announced the list of 72 recipients of their 2017 “Grants to Individuals,” awarding over $560,000 in support of “innovative projects engaging original ideas in architecture.”

Helmed by architects, designers, curators, artists, writers and more, the 2017 projects range from a study of the relationship between water and African cities by Kunlé Adeyemi and Suzanne Lettieri; to an exploration of Oscar Niemeyer’s oft-overlooked Algerian period; to an exhibition surrounding the complex civic issues along the US/Mexico border.

“These diverse projects advance new scholarship, fuel creative experimentation and critical dialogue, and expand opportunities for public engagement with architecture and its role in contemporary society,” explain the Graham Foundation.

This year, nearly 700 submissions were considered, with a total of 99 grantees representing 20 countries selected to receive grants. Over the past 61 years, the Graham Foundation has awarded more than 4,300 grants to individuals and institutions from all over the globe.

Save this picture! Archivo Histórico Jose Vial, Towers Square, 2003, Open City, Viña del Mar, Chile. Courtesy of Archivo Histórico José Vial, Escuela de Arquitectura y Diseño, PUCV. From the 2017 Individual Grant to Marcelo Araya, Andrés Garcés, Iván Ivelic, and Manuel Sanfuentes for "Amereida Phalene Latin América.". Image Courtesy of Graham Foundation

EXHIBITIONS (11 awards)

MARCELO ARAYA, ANDRÉS GARCÉS, IVÁN IVELIC & MANUEL SANFUENTES

Viña del Mar, Chile

Amereida Phalene Latin América (documenta 14, Athens, Greece & Kassel, Germany)

This two-fold installation, in both Athens and Kassel, features the work of participants from the Open City (Ciudad Abierta)—part commune, part pedagogical experiment, and part hands-on architectural laboratory on the Pacific Coast of Chile.

DANIEL CARDOSO LLACH

Pittsburgh, PA

Designing the Computational Image/Imagining Computational Design (Miller Gallery at Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, PA)

An exhibition of original photographs, film, high-quality reproductions, and interactive software reconstructions examines the formative period of numerical control and computer-aided design technologies in research labs between 1949 and 1976, and traces its links to present architectural design languages.

ASSAF EVRON

Chicago, IL

54 Basel Street (Herzliya Museum of Contemporary Art, Herzliya, Israel) Reactivating architectural ornament as source material for a sculptural environment, this exhibition explores the Israeli city of the 1970s as a lens for the various histories of modernism in the Middle East.

NATHAN FRIEDMAN

New York, NY

Attending Limits: The Constitution and Upkeep of the US–Mexico Border (Woodbury University Hollywood Outpost, Los Angeles, CA)

Through the presentation of original text, animation, photographs, scale models, and maps, the exhibition theoretically frames a thickening of the US–Mexico border from a single line to a geopolitical territory.

ANNA HALPRIN

Kentfield, CA

Call for Peace with Anna Halprin's Planetary Dance (57th Venice Biennale, Venice, Italy) Exploring the relationship between dance and the architecture of space, this community ritual dance calls for peace among peoples and with the environment by creating a moving designed pattern.

SUZANNE HARRIS-BRANDTS & ANGELA WHEELER

Brooklyn, NY & Somerville, MA

Indigenous Outsiders: Endangered Islamic Heritage in the Republic of Georgia (Academy Hall Gallery, Tbilisi State Academy of Arts)

This project showcases the currently undocumented and at-risk architectural heritage of Georgia's minority Muslim Laz community, and in so doing, explores the role of historic preservation in national memory, while further establishing a foundation for future conservation efforts.

RICK LOWE

Houston, TX

Victoria Square Project (documenta 14, Athens, Greece & Kassel, Germany)

On the occasion of documenta 14 in Athens and Kassel, this platform will engage existing community-based organizations, immigrant, and refugee initiatives, businesses, and local artists to explore how creative neighborhood activities can contribute to and develop sustainable community building.

ZAHRA MALKANI & SHAHANA RAJANI

Karachi, Pakistan

Detritus and Development (Gandhara Art Space, Karachi, Pakistan)

An ongoing research project that continues to examine emerging landscapes at the intersection of infrastructure, war, and climate change in Pakistan today.

SENAM AWO OKUDZETO

Basel, Switzerland

Geomancy, Modernity, and Memory: Unofficial and Unrecognized Historic Civic Centers in Ghana

A multi-media art installation which examines how historic patterns of space and culture continue to inform architecture and urban social life in Ghana, presenting a range of historic references, ranging from Pan-Africanism through anti-colonial activity and the period of the Transatlantic slave trade.

MAXI SPINA

Los Angeles, CA

Thick (SCI-Arc Gallery, Los Angeles, CA)

This exhibition explores material thickness as a site of an architectural investigation, seeking evidence in the strong interaction between the representational and the material.

MARTINE SYMS

Los Angeles, CA

Incense, Sweaters, and Ice (Museum of Modern Art, New York, NY)

A new feature film inspired by the idea that anything one does while being watched is a performance follows three protagonists (shot on location in Los Angeles, California, St. Louis, Missouri, and Clarksdale, Mississippi) as they navigate the dramas of surveillance, moving between looking, being looked at, and remaining unseen.

FILM/VIDEO/NEW MEDIA PROJECTS (6 awards)

JOSEF ASTEINZA & MARIANO ROS

New York, NY

Havana Modern: Nicolás Quintana and the Architecture of the City

A full-length feature documentary film centered on the architect Nicolás Quintana (1925–2011), who played an important role in the establishment of the Modern Movement in Cuba, and the city of Havana in particular.

TOMA: LEANDRO CAPPETTO, MATHIAS KLENNER, EDUARDO PÉREZ, IGNACIO RIVAS & IGNACIO SAAVEDRA

Melbourne, Australia & Santiago, Chile

Never Discuss Politics at Home

This project creates an architectural television show to debate the passivity of the discipline and challenges architecture to get involved in the central conflicts of the global agenda through the construction of alternative social and territorial narratives.

AGGIE EBRAHIMI, OSCAR MOLINA, BRENDA ISABEL STEINECKE SOTO, CATALINA ORTIZ, & SANDRA TABARES-DUQUE

London, United Kingdom & Medellin, Colombia

Absentee's House

This film traces a legion of houses that are empty or face uncertain destinies in Metztitlan, Mexico where the architecture of the uninhabited remittance house depicts a metaphor of how the notion of "house" becomes fragmented through the experience of migration, hegemonic lifestyle representations, and the transnational exchange of capital.

DANIEL EISENBERG

Chicago, IL

The Unstable Object (Part III)

A multimedia project that continues to explore the physical, social, and technical spaces of factory workers—whose lives touch us every day through the objects they create, despite the fact their daily routines remain invisible and largely unknown to us.

SEAN LALLY

Chicago, IL

Night White Skies

A conversation-based podcast that features designers, engineers, and writers on the periphery of the architectural discipline discussing architecture's future, in which both the earth's and the body's environments are now open for design.

Save this picture! Liam Young, "Renderlands" (film still of digital utopia constructed from scavenged 3D models), 2017, Los Angeles. Courtesy of the artist. From the 2017 Individual Grant to Liam Young for "Renderlands.". Image Courtesy of Graham Foundation

LIAM YOUNG

London, United Kingdom

Renderlands

This project is a documentary set in the outsourced video game studios and render farms of India, which follows a group of local animators through the office environments where they work, the digital landscapes they produce, and the cities where they live.

PUBLIC PROGRAM (1 award)

SEÁN CURRAN & DAVID SKIDMORE, with DIANA BALMORI

Chicago, IL & New York, NY

Everywhere All the Time

Connecting the fields of dance, music, art, and architecture, this interdisciplinary performance includes choreography by Seán Curran, musical direction by David Skidmore of Third Coast Percussion, and set design by the renowned landscape architect Diana Balmori.

PUBLICATIONS (37 awards)

KUNLÉ ADEYEMI & SUZANNE LETTIERI

Amsterdam, the Netherlands & Detroit, MI

Water and the City

The ongoing research project African Water Cities, initiated by Kunlé Adeyemi in 2011, will continue to explore the challenges and opportunities faced by African cities and communities in or along water, including research and documentation conducted by Adeyemi's practice, NLÉ, and Suzanne Lettieri.

ESRA AKCAN

New York, NY

Open Architecture: Migration, Citizenship, and the Urban Renewal of Berlin-Kreuzberg by IBA 1984/87 (Birkhäuser)

This book offers a theory of open architecture by exploring Berlin-Kreuzberg's urban renewal through IBA1984/87, the International Building Exposition Berlin, as a microcosm of the history of public housing; the participatory, postmodern and poststructuralist debates in architecture; and the relation between cities, immigration and human rights, by giving voice not only to architects and policy makers, but also to noncitizen residents.

BARRY BERGDOLL & JONATHAN MASSEY

New York, NY & San Francisco, CA

Marcel Breuer: Building Global Institutions (Lars Müller Publishers)

This book brings together essays by a group of leading architectural historians who explore the relationship between the institutions of a post-war globalizing world, such as corporations, the United Nations, "big science," the Catholic Church, the US government, and the evolution of the distinctive architectural idiom of Marcel Breuer, a lynchpin figure in the generation of Bauhaus designers who emigrated to the US and transformed modern architecture.

CAITLIN BERRIGAN

New York, NY

Unfinished State (Archive Books)

This project is a codex of visual narratives and conversations to navigate post-conflict landscapes, affective geographies, speculative real estate, and speculative fictions between Berlin and Beirut.

MICHAEL CARRIERE & DAVID SCHALLIOL

Milwaukee, WI & Minneapolis, MN

The City Creative: The Rise of Placemaking in Urban America (University of Chicago Press) Drawing on more than six years of fieldwork, archival research, and interviews, this book explores the intellectual underpinnings and practical experiences of "placemaking" in the United States.

IRENE CHENG, CHARLES L. DAVIS II & MABEL O. WILSON

Charlotte, NC; New York, NY; & San Francisco, CA

Race and Modern Architecture (University of Pittsburgh Press)

Seventeen groundbreaking essays consider the role of racial theory in architectural discourse, from the Enlightenment to the present.

ALISON J. CLARKE

Vienna, Austria

Design for the Real World: 1970s Humanitarian Design Activism (MIT Press)

Using previously unexplored archival and visual sources, this monograph explores the origins and impact of grassroots 1960s and '70s design activism, and its appropriation by late Cold War–policy makers under the guise of a postcolonial humanitarian "design for development" agenda.

FRANCESCO DAL CO

Venice, Italy

Carlo Scarpa (Yale University Press)

As the definitive monograph on the iconic designer Carlo Scarpa, this important new book provides a full historical context for his life and the full range of his production, including architecture, works in glass, and exhibition design.

ROBERTO DAMIANI

Toronto, Canada

The Architect and the Public: The Contribution of George Baird to Architecture (Artifice Books on Architecture)

This book will provide the first critical framework surrounding George Baird's contributions to architectural discourse, including recent scholarly influences of his work and interviews with key protagonists who have had exchanges with Baird, including Kenneth Frampton, Rem Koolhaas, and Peter Eisenman.

MARTHA DEESE

City Island, NY

"Shaped for Purpose": Gerald Summers and Makers of Simple Furniture, 1931–1940 (Oslo Editions)

The first comprehensive monograph to document the work of Gerald Summers (1899– 1968), Britain's foremost designer of modern furniture in the 1930s, this book illuminates the significance of his work, not only to the evolution of twentieth-century architecture and design, but also to the conception of the modern domestic interior.

TERESA FANKHÄNEL

Dresden, Germany

The Miniature Boom: A History of American Architectural Models in the Twentieth Century (Park Books)

Retracing the history of the architectural model, this book considers the postwar miniature boom, uncovering how the model became a medium of equal standing for both the design and presentation of architectural projects.

Save this picture! Flora Manteola, Javier Sanchez Gomez, Josefina Santos, Justo Solsona, Carlos Sallaberry, and Rafael Vinoly, Conjunto Rioja, 1973, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Photo: Leonardo Finotti. From the 2017 Individual Grant to Leonardo Finotti for "Leonardo Finotti: A Collection of Latin American Modern Architecture, Volume 2.". Image Courtesy of Graham Foundation

LEONARDO FINOTTI

São Paulo, Brazil

Leonardo Finotti: A Collection of Latin American Modern Architecture, Volume 2 (Lars Müller Publishers)

This is the second photography book in an ongoing trilogy presenting images of Finotti's photographic vision of undiscovered Latin American modern architecture, and offering an important overview of the region across nine latitudes: Buenos Aires, Santiago, Rio de Janeiro, Brasília, Quito, Medellin, Caracas, Guatemala City, and San Juan.

RETO GEISER

Houston, TX

Giedion In Between (gta Verlag)

In this book, Geiser reassesses the work of Swiss art historian and architectural critic Sigfried Giedion (1888–1968) through the lens of cultural transformation and processes of modernization, reconsidering his position and role in architectural discourse with a focus on his engagement in a transatlantic and cross-disciplinary dialogue.

DESIGN EARTH: RANIA GHOSN & EL HADI JAZAIRY

Cambridge, MA

Geostories (Actar Publishers)

A manifesto on the environmental imagination in the form of a series of architectural projects that deploy geographic aesthetics and narrative technique to engage the controversies and scales of the Earth as a grand question of design.

CRISTINA GOBERNA & URTZI GRAU

Brooklyn, NY

Indo Pacific: An Instantaneous Region, Stories, Atlases, Cartographies, and Commons (Architecture at Rice/Park Books)

Taking the recently created Indo-Pacific region as its focus, this publication considers how this para-fictional place could be considered architecture's ideal site as the once imaginary space becomes increasingly real.

SARAH WILLIAMS GOLDHAGEN

New York, NY

Welcome to Your World: How the Built Environment Shapes Our Lives (HarperCollins Publishers)

Through analyses of buildings, landscapes, and cityscapes from the ancient world to the present, this project draws from recent research in cognition and neuroscience to explore how people actually experience the built world, demonstrating its profound and pervasive effects on cognition, well being, and the sense of identity.

MARIA GOUGH

Cambridge, MA

Gustav Klutsis: How to Make a Revolutionary Object (Inventory Press)

Based on new archival and museological research, this book presents the first sustained interpretation of a major corpus of presentation drawings for para-architectural agitational structures designed by the Soviet artist Gustav Klutsis in the early 1920s, for the dissemination of revolutionary speech, printed matter, advertising, and moving-image media.

HELEN GYGER

Philadelphia, PA

The Informal as a Project: Practices of Self-Help Housing in Peru, 1954–1986 (University of Pittsburgh Press)

This critical examination of aided self-help housing, or technical assistance to self- builders, focuses on three interrelated themes: the circumstances which made Peru a fertile site for innovation in low-cost housing under a succession of very different political regimes; the influences that prompted architects to consider self-help housing as an alternative mode of practice; and the context in which international development agencies came to embrace these projects as part of their larger goals during the Cold War and beyond.

AIMI HAMRAIE

Nashville, TN

Building Access: Universal Design and the Politics of Disability (University of Minnesota Press)

A book-length critical history of one of the most persistent and politicized, yet subtle, transformations in U.S. material culture that considers the twentieth-century shift from design for the average user to design for a range of users, culminating in the movement toward Universal Design.

RORY HYDE

London, United Kingdom

How to Make the Next City

A catalogue of over 100 spatial-social tactics for a new architecture, this book is a practical manual that responds to the present challenges to architecture's public relevance, by collecting examples from all over the world and at all scales, which can reconnect architecture with its role of serving society.

OFFICE FOR POLITICAL INNOVATION: ANDRÉS JAQUE

New York, NY

Superpowers of Ten (Artifice Books on Architecture)

This publication examines Powers of Ten: A Film Dealing with the Relative Size of Things in the Universe and the Effect of Adding Another Zero (1977), made by the Office of Charles and Ray Eames, through a body of research that includes contested facts about the film and a new series of experiments that explore alternative ideas about politics embeded in the film's assemblage of architecture, science, and daily life.

OMAR KHOLEIF

Chicago, IL

Goodbye World!: Looking at the World After the Internet (Sternberg Press)

This book addresses the 360 degree sensorial shift in the ways that we see, feel, and engage with art and the urban landscape post 2000, and offers a toolkit to help craft a new vocabulary for seeing, beeing, and feeling in the 21st century.

TIFFANY LAMBERT

Brooklyn, NY

Seeing Sori Yanagi (Phaidon)

Exploring Japanese designer Sori Yanagi's work and design philosophy, this project offers the first comprehensive study of the designer's legacy through a new examination of works, exhibitions, lectures, and essays along with relevant works from the Mingei movement, opening a larger dialogue regarding intercultural connections and diversions within a design philosophy that continues to be reinterpreted by contemporary artists and designers.

PAOLO NICOLOSO

Buja, Italy

Mussolini Dux and Architect: Propaganda and the Urban Landscape of Fascist Italy (University of Toronto Press)

This book addresses the ways in which Benito Mussolini deployed and exploited architecture and urban planning as political and anthropological tools aimed at the transformation of society at large.

CONOR O'SHEA

Champaign, IL

Dialogues on Urbanization: Emerging Landscapes (Actar Publishers)

To take stock of recent advancements in landscape architectural research methods, design strategies, and representational modes, this book features eleven pairs of speculative and built projects, accompanied by interviews with their designers.

ITOHAN I. OSAYIMWESE

Providence, RI

"African Building Types: An Architectural-Ethnographic Study" and Other Essays by Hermann Frobenius

Comprised of the first english translation and a critical introduction to the earliest major texts about African architecture written by a trained architect in Germany, this publication presents writings from the 1890s by Hermann Frobenius, the father of the renowned anthropologist of Africa, Leo Frobenius.

KYONG PARK

Seoul, South Korea

Imagining New Eurasia

Through analysis of historical and contemporary architecture and urbanism, this publication integrates the role of cities, networks, and territories in urban, regional, and continental structures in order to conceptualize Eurasia as one continent.

ANGELO PLESSAS

Palaio Faliro, Greece

The Eternal Internet Brother/Sisterhood (Automatic Books)

This project documents an annual nomadic residency project, exposing a countercultural techno-utopian spirit forged with a contemporary anthropology, influenced by internet culture.

MIL M2: FERNANDO PORTAL

Santiago, Chile

Question Project (Hatje Cantz)

This publication documents a series of public interventions developed through a critical participatory device by Mil M2, an architecture and art collective based in Chile, aimed at the collective generation and dissemination of debates in public spaces.

ANDERS HERWALD RUHWALD

Bloomfield Hills, MI

Anders Ruhwald: Unit 1: 3583 Dubois Street (Moran Bondaroff and Volume Gallery)

In late 2014, ceramicist Anders Ruhwald purchased a foreclosed building in Detroit with the intention of using the four apartments within to explore the transformational politics of fire; this publication documents the resulting exhibitions and artworks, culminating in the permanent art installation that stands today at 3583 Dubois Street.

CATHERINE SEAVITT NORDENSON

New York, NY

Depositions: Cultura and the Counsel of Roberto Burle Marx (University of Texas Press) This book examines the public parks of the modernist landscape architect Roberto Burle Marx in parallel with eighteen environmental position pieces delivered during his 1967– 74 appointment as cultural counselor to the military dictatorship in Brazil, demonstrating a bold voice of caution against rapid development, resource exploitation, and ecological devastation.

ELISA SILVA

Caracas, Venezuela

Pure Space: Expanding the Public Sphere through Public Space Transformations in Latin AmericanInformal Settlements (Actar Publishers)

Highlighting the civic and political changes that effective public space making has had on informal settlements of Latin American cities, this collection of 21 case studies analyzes selected built interventions that provide a base for replication in other communities and enrich current literature on informal settlement improvement.

Save this picture! Christopher Sims, Green Mosque, Camp Mackall, North Carolina, 2006. Courtesy of the artist. From the 2017 Individual Grant to Christopher Sims for "Theater of War: The Pretend Villages of Iraq and Afghanistan.". Image Courtesy of Graham Foundation

CHRISTOPHER SIMS

Mebane, NC

Theater of War: The Pretend Villages of Iraq and Afghanistan (CDS Books)

A photography-based book project that engages with the structures and inhabitants of mock training villages created on U.S. military installations in North Carolina, Louisiana, California, and elsewhere.

ANNA-SOPHIE SPRINGER & ETIENNE TURPIN

Berlin, Germany & Jakarta, Indonesia

Reassembling the Natural

This anthology convenes emerging and leading artists, scholars, scientists, activists, and theorists to reconsider the meaning, design, and future of natural history collections in the context of the sixth great planetary extinction, currently underway on Earth as a result of habitat loss, urbanization, deforestation, and climate change.

MOLLY WRIGHT STEENSON

Pittsburgh, PA

Architectural Intelligence: How Designers and Architects Created the Digital Landscape (MIT Press)

Examining the people, projects, and collaborations emerging from architecture and computational practices, such as artificial intelligence and cybernetics, this book includes the work of Christopher Alexander, Richard Saul Wurman, Cedric Price, and Nicholas Negroponte, with the MIT Architecture Machine Group.

PAULO TAVARES

Brasília, Brazil

In the Forest Ruins (Verso Books)

The modern projects of colonization that were implemented in twentieth-century Amazonia are filtered through social and environmental histories to draw a critical archaeology of the global climate crisis in this book.

ALLYSON VIEIRA

New York, NY

On the Rock: The Acropolis Interviews (Soberscove Press)

Featuring the only existing first-person account of the Acropolis restoration project as told by the master marble sculptors who brought the project to fruition, this book consists of interviews and on-site photographs, which contrast discussion of technical aspects of their craft against the backdrop of the interviewees' experiences as workers and citizens living through the Greek economic and political crises.

RESEARCH (17 awards)

MICHELLE MOORE APOTSOS

Williamstown, MA

Selling South Africa: Architecture, Tourism, and Identity in the Post-Apartheid Era

This project, which will culminate in a book manuscript, explores the role of tourist spaces in post-apartheid South Africa as unregulated sites of identity production that provide a counter-approach to more sanitized architectural modes of heritage-making such as museums, commemorative monuments, and public memorials.

TULAY ATAK

Brooklyn, NY

Architectural Form Faces Urbanization: Manfredo Tafuri and the Tel Aviv–Jaffa City Center Competition

As part of a book on urbanization and architecture in the 1960s, this research project will provide an analysis of architectural form, scale, imageability, and public space through the lens of an overlooked essay by Manfredo Tafuri, "Critical Rationalism and New Utopianism, Competition for Restructuring Tel Aviv–Jaffa City Center."

LEE AZUS

Ypsilanti, MI

The Transformation of Black Ypsilanti: Race and Housing in a Small American City

To examine the ways race and capital have shaped US housing policy in the twentieth century, this research will analyze the effects of segregated housing projects and urban renewal on the African-American Southside neighborhood in the small industrial city of Ypsilanti, Michigan.

ANDREA BAGNATO

Berlin, Germany

Terra Infecta

An ongoing research project that analyzes and charts the relationships between infectious diseases—malaria, AIDS, and other epidemics, among them—and the modern reorganization of cities and territories.

EVA DÍAZ

Brooklyn, NY

After Spaceship Earth

This writing-based research project explores critical responses to architect R. Buckminster Fuller’s call for new technologies and experimental architectures to populate outer space, analyzing the legacy of his ideas in contemporary art.

WAI THINK TANK: NATHALIE FRANKOWSKI & CRUZ GARCIA

Beijing, China

Narrative Architecture: A Kynical Manifesto

Half-manifesto and half-genealogy, this project explores the critical role that Narrative Architecture played in generating a twentieth-century critique of modernist ideology by understanding the potential of the methods and tools of representation as ends in themselves.

MIYUKI AOKI GIRARDELLI

Istanbul, Turkey

Archives of the “Oriental” Gaze: The Japanese Perception of Islamic Architecture in Global Perspective

Analyzing an untouched photographic collection, this project documents the Middle Eastern travels (1904–05) of Japanese architect and historian Ito Chuta (1867–1954), evaluating the impact of “Oriental” and “Islamic” architecture in the context of global cultural and geopolitical developments.

VIRGINIA HANUSIK New Orleans, LA A Receding Coast: The Architecture and Infrastructure of South Louisiana The geographical complexities of South Louisiana, one of the frontlines of climate change in the United States, is examined in this project through a consideration of the region’s architectural history.

SOPHIE DEBIASI HOCHHÄUSL

Boston, MA

“Memories from Resistance”: Women, War, and the Forgotten Work of Margarete SchütteLihotzky, 1938–1989

Uncovering the work of forgotten architect Margarete Schütte-Lihotzky, including her participation in the communist resistance against the Nazi regime and her activism in the Austrian women’s and peace movements, this interdisciplinary architectural history introduces her work to English-language audiences.

Save this picture! Vann Molyvann, Library at Institute of Foreign Language, 1965–71, Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Photo: Mark Wasiuta. For the 2017 Individual Grant to Branden W. Joseph, Felicity D. Scott, and Mark Wasiuta for "Vann Molyvann and the Absent Archives of Cambodian Modernism.". Image Courtesy of Graham Foundation

BRANDEN W. JOSEPH, FELICITY D. SCOTT & MARK WASIUTA

New York, NY

Vann Molyvann and the Absent Archives of Cambodian Modernism Architect

Vann Molyvann, an important cultural figure and protagonist in the history of Cambodian modernism, is the subject of this research project, which considers his work in relation to the fate of New Khmer modernist architecture during the military coup of 1970 and the subsequent rise of the Khmer Rouge.

JEFFREY MANSFIELD

Cambridge, MA

The Architecture of Deafness: Two-Hundred Years of the Deaf School as an Architectural Type in the United States, 1817–2017

An historical recovery and design speculation on the overlooked architectural typology of the deaf school, this project considers how these schools tell a broader story of evolving attitudes towards deafness, disability, and normalcy through eras of welfare, assimilation, and empowerment.

REBECCA O’NEAL DAGG

Auburn, AL

Samuel Mockbee: Art and Architecture, Representation and Vision

This comprehensive study focuses on the life and practice of architect, artist and educator Samuel Mockbee and examines his belief in the significance of the creative act’s role in exposing truth and revealing beauty through an analysis of his drawings, paintings, sketches, and writings.

Save this picture! Oscar Niemeyer, The Village, Houari Boumediene University of Science and Technology, 2013, Bab Ezzouar, Algeria. Photo: Jason Oddy. For the 2017 Individual Grant to Jason Oddy for "Concrete Spring: Oscar Niemeyer, Algeria, and the Architecture of Revolution.". Image Courtesy of Graham Foundation

JASON ODDY

London, United Kingdom

Concrete Spring: Oscar Niemeyer, Algeria, and the Architecture of Revolution

A pioneering exploration of Niemeyer’s extensive yet largely overlooked Algerian period, this project will form the basis of a long form essay in the AA Files journal, and subsequently a comprehensive monograph detailing this critical phase of the architect’s work.

MK SMABY & CAROLYN WHEELER

Oakland, CA & Tulsa, OK

Osage Orange: A Design Manual

This publication is the maiden issue of Prairie Studio, a series of natural history design manuals that engage the history and near future of keystone species and technologies of the Great Plains through essays, illustrations, and interviews.

IRENE V. SMALL

Princeton, NJ

The Organic Line and the Ends of Modernism

This book explores the Brazilian artist Lygia Clark’s concept of the “organic line,” a line of space that occurs between a painting and frame, or built elements such as lintels and doors, arguing for its importance in rethinking key terms and paradigms of art and architectural discourse, among them, medium, form, narrative, mark, image, environment, and edge.

DESPINA STRATIGAKOS

Princeton, NJ

Hitler’s Northern Dream: Building an Empire in Occupied Norway

Nazi building programs in Norway provide physical evidence of Adolf Hitler’s intended postwar empire, including new towns designed to enforce ideological conformity, vast infrastructures to move resources to Berlin, and carefully planned enclaves for the colonies’ German rulers.

CHAT TRAVIESO

Brooklyn, NY

A Nation of Walls

The often-overlooked history of segregation walls built throughout the United States in the mid to late 1930s to separate black and white neighborhoods are mapped in this forensic cartography research project.

