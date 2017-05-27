World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. UNStudio Designs Teflon Pavilion to Test Concepts for Extraterrestrial Living

UNStudio Designs Teflon Pavilion to Test Concepts for Extraterrestrial Living

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
UNStudio Designs Teflon Pavilion to Test Concepts for Extraterrestrial Living
Save this picture!
UNStudio Designs Teflon Pavilion to Test Concepts for Extraterrestrial Living, © Olaf Becker
© Olaf Becker

Designed by UNStudio in collaboration with MDT-tex, Prototype II is a modular membrane structure that recently premiered at Techtexil’s Living in Space exhibition. Providing a space at the exhibition for visitors to experience a Virtual Reality trip to Mars created by European Space Agency (ESA) and the German Aerospace Centre (DLR). UNStudio and MDT-tex have previously teamed up on temporary envelope exhibits before; their contorting LED-backlit biomimetic Eye_Beacon pavilion debuted at the Amsterdam Light Festival late last year.

© Olaf Becker © Olaf Becker © Olaf Becker © Olaf Becker +14

Save this picture!
© Olaf Becker
© Olaf Becker

Whereas Eye_Beacon featured a facade of stretched textile modules, Prototype II is cocooned in a performance-oriented PTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene) membrane (more commonly known as Teflon) designed to cope with extreme weather conditions. The two projects serve as proof of concept for an upcoming multi-functional membrane building envelope system co-developed by UNStudio and MDT-tex called Cirrus.

Save this picture!
© Olaf Becker
© Olaf Becker
Save this picture!
Courtesy of MDT-tex
Courtesy of MDT-tex

While MDT-tex’s PTFE would undoubtedly make for a striking building facade, the material also possesses extraordinary properties that make for a legitimately plausible structure for use on the Moon or on Mars. Unlike typical Teflon textiles or PVC-coated polyester fabrics, MDT-tex’s PTFE is formed from twisted multi-filament fibers, giving the material exceptional strength and flexibility. Despite being able to enclose a volume of 80 cubic meters, Prototype II is exceedingly lightweight and easy to transport.

Save this picture!
© Olaf Becker
© Olaf Becker
Save this picture!
Structural detail. Image Courtesy of MDT-tex
Structural detail. Image Courtesy of MDT-tex

The PTFE itself provides excellent extraterrestrial protection to its occupants. The material is impervious to drastic temperature swings (it maintains its integrity between -200 and 327 degrees Celsius), is completely non-flammable, and has low electrical and thermal conductivity. The translucent PTFE is even capable of permitting 40% of visual light while filtering out harmful UV radiation.

Save this picture!
© Olaf Becker
© Olaf Becker
Save this picture!
Elevation. Image Courtesy of MDT-tex
Elevation. Image Courtesy of MDT-tex

Design: UNStudio (Ben van Berkel with Rob Henderson, William de Boer, Piotr Kluszczynski, Ke Quan)
Producer: MDT-tex (Markus Müller-Feist, Dr. Shankar Jha, Samer Alqutifani and Gennadi Rosin)
Location: Frankfurt, Germany
Pavilion surface: 51 square meters
Pavilion volume: 80 cubic meters
Pavilion site: 25 square meters

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Thomas Musca. "UNStudio Designs Teflon Pavilion to Test Concepts for Extraterrestrial Living" 27 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/872182/unstudio-designs-teflon-pavilion-to-test-concepts-for-extraterrestrial-living/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »