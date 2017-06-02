World
Showvila La Pineda / Jaime Prous Architects

Showvila La Pineda / Jaime Prous Architects
Showvila La Pineda / Jaime Prous Architects, © Roger Casas
© Roger Casas

© Roger Casas © Roger Casas © Roger Casas © Roger Casas +18

  • Architects

    Jaime Prous Architects

  • Location

    Caldes de Malavella, Provincia de Girona, España

  • Architect in Charge

    Jaime Prous Martin

  • Rigger

    Jordi Chopo

  • Area

    320.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Roger Casas

  • Structure Engineer

    Eduard Bonmatí

  • Mechanical Engineer

    Xavier Arnal

  • Project Manager

    Arnau Blancafort

  • Main contractor

    Construccions Rubau
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Roger Casas
© Roger Casas

From the architect. Caldes de Malavella, Girona. February the 30th of 2017. Isolated from the hustle and bustle of the city and completely integrated in the natural surrounding of the region, we can find the Villas La Pineda: generously sized homes designed by Jaime Prous Architects for the PGA Catalonia Resport complex. This latest design is incorporated into an idyllic residential development that combines the well-being of a modern and Mediterranean lifestyle in harmony with the environment, with maximum comfort and privacy.

© Roger Casas
© Roger Casas

Located in a privileged landscape dominated by a rich indigenous vegetation, the villas are immersed in the climate and nature of the region. Two main volumes connected through a glass vestibule form each house. The L-shaped plan generates a central patio that allows the landscape to penetrate inside.

© Roger Casas
© Roger Casas

From the main entrance, you can appreciate the delicacy of local materials such as wood, autochthonous stone and white walls providing a feeling of warmth and comfort from the outset. The pergolas enlarge the size of the house fusing it with the landscape and sifting the sun creating an interplay of light and shade. The house is divided into three levels. The basement is dedicated to the technical areas like garage, laundry, storage and engine room. On the ground floor are the main master suite and the living-dining- kitchen, bathed by natural light thanks to sliding windows that disappear on the wall and expand the space towards the garden and pool. The first floor has three rooms of which a suite with privileged views over the golf course.

Lower Plan
Lower Plan

The outdoor space, characterized by its pergola flying above the pool integrated in the garden, is the ideal scenario for long days of leisure and relaxation at any time of the year. 

© Roger Casas
© Roger Casas

Jaime Prous Architects’ team presents this set of houses that through rules of aggregation achieve unique and exclusive villas within a harmonic ensemble where privacy and relation with nature are guaranteed.

© Roger Casas
© Roger Casas
Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Spain
Cite: "Showvila La Pineda / Jaime Prous Architects" [Showvila La Pineda / Jaime Prous Architects] 02 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Santibañez, Danae) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/872180/showvila-la-pineda-jaime-prous-architects/>
