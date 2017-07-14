Nhà hàng Crabsark & Crawfish Restaurant / TNT architects

-
Architects
-
LocationVinh, Nghe An, Vietnam
-
Architect in ChargeBùi Quang Tiến
-
Area370.0 m2
-
Project Year2016
-
Photographs
From the architect. CRABSARK & CRAWFISH is a seafood restaurant which is located on the central of Vinh city. The restaurant has been made from combination of structural steels, glasses, naked bricks and flexible curves. It was made not only the model western food restaurant but also very close local culture!
To do that, we created a block which made from combination of structural steels, glasses that make a sense of minimalism. In addition, the adjustable roofslookslike going up and down, it like the same neighbor house. This mean that the restaurant is both outstanding and friendly.
The restaurant consisted of 6 spaces includingseparate functions that was placed 5 different altitude and linking each other by mean of many flexible stairs. This means that it seem to be making plenty of interesting indoor spaces. Simultaneously the outside of the restaurant was modern architecture, the material which was used the warm colors of bricks, the colours of steels, and the wooden colors that make warm and friendly indoos spaces. It was built in accordance with orient culture.