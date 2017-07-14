World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Vietnam
  5. TNT architects
  6. 2016
  7. Nhà hàng Crabsark & Crawfish Restaurant / TNT architects

Nhà hàng Crabsark & Crawfish Restaurant / TNT architects

  • 22:00 - 14 July, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Nhà hàng Crabsark & Crawfish Restaurant / TNT architects
Save this picture!
Nhà hàng Crabsark & Crawfish Restaurant / TNT architects, © Triệu Chiến
© Triệu Chiến

© Triệu Chiến © Triệu Chiến © Triệu Chiến © Triệu Chiến +30

Save this picture!
© Triệu Chiến
© Triệu Chiến

From the architect. CRABSARK & CRAWFISH is a seafood restaurant which is located on the central of Vinh city. The restaurant has been made from combination of structural steels, glasses, naked bricks and flexible curves. It was made not only the model western food restaurant but also very close local culture!

Save this picture!
© Triệu Chiến
© Triệu Chiến

To do that, we created a block which made from combination of structural steels, glasses that make a sense of minimalism. In addition, the adjustable roofslookslike going up and down, it like the same neighbor house. This mean that the restaurant is both outstanding and friendly.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

The restaurant consisted of 6 spaces includingseparate functions that was placed 5 different altitude and linking each other by mean of many flexible stairs. This means that it seem to be making plenty of interesting indoor spaces. Simultaneously the outside of the restaurant was modern architecture, the material which was used the warm colors of bricks, the colours of steels, and the wooden colors that make warm and friendly indoos spaces. It was built in accordance with orient culture.

Save this picture!
© Triệu Chiến
© Triệu Chiến
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant Vietnam
Cite: "Nhà hàng Crabsark & Crawfish Restaurant / TNT architects" 14 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/872164/nha-hang-crabsark-and-crawfish-restaurant-tnt-architects/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »