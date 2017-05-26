World
  7. The Roof House / Sigurd Larsen

The Roof House / Sigurd Larsen

  • 05:00 - 26 May, 2017
The Roof House / Sigurd Larsen
The Roof House / Sigurd Larsen, © Tia Borgsmidt
  • Stylist

    Helena Rasmussen
© Tia Borgsmidt
From the architect. Natural light is an essential element when you build in the Nordic countries. Indirect light has a beautiful cold blue color that reminds you of the proximity to the ocean. The low sun from south adds a warmer yellow light to the spectrum. The Roof House is designed to catch both indirect and direct sunlight at the same time and turn in into an ever-changing experience when walking through the sequence of rooms.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

A perforated wall circumferes the house and creates different grades of privacy and windless outdoor spaces. The house is crowned by a roof of sloped surfaces towards all four corners of the world.

© Tia Borgsmidt
From an open court the entrance is located right at the heart of the house. From here the high ceilings open up to a spacious living room. Below one roof a wing for the parents located with access to a South Western court. The kitchen is directly connected to a South East court offering morning sun. Below two other roofs you find the children’s area where an annex will later be used as a teenage house with its’ own entrance.

© Tia Borgsmidt
A series of customized furniture were designed for the house prior to its completion.

© Tia Borgsmidt
