The Roof House / Sigurd Larsen

Stylist Helena Rasmussen

From the architect. Natural light is an essential element when you build in the Nordic countries. Indirect light has a beautiful cold blue color that reminds you of the proximity to the ocean. The low sun from south adds a warmer yellow light to the spectrum. The Roof House is designed to catch both indirect and direct sunlight at the same time and turn in into an ever-changing experience when walking through the sequence of rooms.

A perforated wall circumferes the house and creates different grades of privacy and windless outdoor spaces. The house is crowned by a roof of sloped surfaces towards all four corners of the world.

From an open court the entrance is located right at the heart of the house. From here the high ceilings open up to a spacious living room. Below one roof a wing for the parents located with access to a South Western court. The kitchen is directly connected to a South East court offering morning sun. Below two other roofs you find the children’s area where an annex will later be used as a teenage house with its’ own entrance.

A series of customized furniture were designed for the house prior to its completion.