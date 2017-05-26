World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. Austria
  5. marte.marte architects
  6. 2002
  7. Headquarter System Industrie Electronic / marte.marte architects

Headquarter System Industrie Electronic / marte.marte architects

  • 02:00 - 26 May, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Headquarter System Industrie Electronic / marte.marte architects
Save this picture!
Headquarter System Industrie Electronic / marte.marte architects, © Bruno Klomfar
© Bruno Klomfar

© Bruno Klomfar © Bruno Klomfar © Bruno Klomfar © Bruno Klomfar +26

  • Masonery-Concrete

    Arge SIE Wilhelm & Mayer, Götzis I+R Schertler, Lauterach

  • Facade

    Jobarid Bauelemente, Röthis

  • Statics

    M+G Ingenieure, Feldkirch

  • Lightning

    ZumtobelStaff, Dornbirn Marte.Marte Architekten

  • Client

    System Industrie Electronic AG
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Bruno Klomfar
© Bruno Klomfar

From the architect. One of the key factors of sie’s success is a flat hierarchy. This is particularly true of the relationship between development [management] and production. The design of the project responds to the unbiased position aspired to by the individual divisions of the company with a neutral, vertical stratification.

Save this picture!
© Bruno Klomfar
© Bruno Klomfar
Save this picture!
Section 2
Section 2
Save this picture!
© Bruno Klomfar
© Bruno Klomfar

The building is not divided into an office and a workshop wing, but rather layered into multi-use levels. The resulting, nearly cube-shaped volume keeps the internal passages as short as possible. A spacious ramp guides visitors to the entrance level, which also serves as the shipping and receiving area. Along vertical, glass circulation elements visitors are led through the introverted storage level on the first floor to the production and development levels above.

Save this picture!
© Bruno Klomfar
© Bruno Klomfar

 A cafeteria situated amidst the production and development level should act as a family-like meeting place for everyone. All of the work stations have a spacious view of the surrounding landscape of the Rhine Valley, and balcony-like elements reinforce this relation to nature. Controlled ventilation plus cooling and comfortable shading guarantee just the right room climate for every division. The material language of the building is reduced to exposed concrete, aluminium and glass.

Save this picture!
Section 1
Section 1
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Interiors Austria
Cite: "Headquarter System Industrie Electronic / marte.marte architects" 26 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/872128/headquarter-system-industrie-electronic-martarte-architects/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »