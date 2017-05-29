World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Finland
  5. Mer Architects
  6. 2016
  7. Stormvillan / Mer Architects

Stormvillan / Mer Architects

  • 02:00 - 29 May, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Stormvillan / Mer Architects
Save this picture!
Stormvillan / Mer Architects, © Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

© Marc Goodwin © Marc Goodwin © Marc Goodwin © Marc Goodwin +22

  • Architects

    Mer Architects

  • Location

    Hanko, Finland

  • Lead Architect

    Julia Hertell

  • Construction design

    Anders Westerlund

  • Area

    210.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

From the architect. In the late 19th century, while Finland was still a Grand Duchy under Russia, Hanko was a popular spa resort for the Russian nobility. The endless meandering beaches are lined by leaning pine forests and grand wooden seaside villas.

Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

Stormvillan is situated right at the heart of the historic villa district. The main floor opens out to three directions: The living room to a long view out to sea, the lounge west for sunsets across the dining terrace and the master bedroom takes in the junipers and wind blown pinetrees of the cliff it stands on. This form also maintains unobstructed views to the sea from the old Casino and the neighboring national romantic Parkvillan, designed by one of the most significant architects of the time, Theodor Höijer.

Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

The ground floor cuts into the rock and the villa is entered on beach level. Visitors are guided through a narrow hallway with a glazed wall facing the revealed bedrock. At the very end of the ground floor is a room with two walls of bare bedrock, the wine cellar. A carpet clad staircase leads up to the main floor. Designed as a home for an elderly couple, the villa also has an elevator and fully accessible bathrooms. The main floor is about light, views and flowing space. It's angles are designed to fit the natural shape of the rock as well as the fantastic views out to the sea.

Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

The villa is clad in spruce panel, painted with traditional linseed oil paint as are the surrounding 19th century villas. The roof of the ground floor level serves as a wooden terrace with a section of green roof. The zink roof blends into the coastal hues of the sky.

Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Finland
Cite: "Stormvillan / Mer Architects" 29 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/872126/stormvillan-mer-architects/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »