MU / Ikeda Yukie Architects

  • 19:00 - 25 May, 2017
MU / Ikeda Yukie Architects
MU / Ikeda Yukie Architects, © Koichi Torimura
© Koichi Torimura

© Koichi Torimura

  • Architects

    Ikeda Yukie Architects

  • Location

    Hachinohe, Aomori Prefecture, Japan

  • Lead Architects

    Ikeda Yukie, Ono Toshiharu

  • Collaborators

    MID architectural structure laboratory

  • Area

    96.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Koichi Torimura
© Koichi Torimura
© Koichi Torimura

From the architect. MU consists of a dwelling for a couple combined with a photo studio in the small northern city, Hachinohe, Aomori. People often gathered at the existing studio as if it were a meeting place of the town, and we aimed to maintain that atmosphere while considering the couple's privacy.

© Koichi Torimura
© Koichi Torimura

Taking the hard climate into account, we looked for openness, not only by physical transparency. 

Isometric
Isometric

In accordance with the low-rise residential neighborhood, the volume is formed into a deconstructed quadrangular pyramid with a low façade facing the street and rising back up towards the North. Inside the pyramid, the privacy-cores are piled in tiers, while the surrounding spaces are open.

© Koichi Torimura
© Koichi Torimura

The mountain-like presence of the form invites people, while the large open space enclosed by powerful frame structures is receptive to both privacy and publicity. A privacy-core opens with sliding doors, which enables efficient use in the flexibility to adjust the area of private and public. 

© Koichi Torimura
© Koichi Torimura
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
© Koichi Torimura
© Koichi Torimura

With this system, the dwelling can open a lot of the space to the public, and by that the dwellers in this shrinking city can gain social capital through rich relations.

© Koichi Torimura
© Koichi Torimura
Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Japan
