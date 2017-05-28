World
  10th Annual North American Copper in Architecture Awards Showcase 15 Innovative Copper Designs

10th Annual North American Copper in Architecture Awards Showcase 15 Innovative Copper Designs

10th Annual North American Copper in Architecture Awards Showcase 15 Innovative Copper Designs
Courtesy of North American Copper in Architecture Awards
Courtesy of North American Copper in Architecture Awards

With a combination of resilience, sustainability, and pleasing aesthetics, the use of copper in architectural design is often indicative of a building’s craft and attention to detail, as demonstrated by fifteen projects selected as recipients for the 2017 North American Copper in Architecture Awards (NACIA). The 10th edition of the annual awards celebrates a variety of projects throughout North America for their “outstanding use of architectural copper and copper alloys.” Projects were selected across three categories: New Construction, Renovation/Restoration, and Ornamental Applications. 

Here are this year’s fifteen NACIA winners:

© NAVA Companies et al © Jeff Goldberg © doublespace photography © Bill Timmerman Timmerman Photography +16

New Construction:

166 Dovercourt House – Toronto, Ontario / Ja Architecture Studio

© Copper in Design
© Copper in Design

Biomedical Sciences Partnership Building on the Phoenix Biomedical Campus – Phoenix, Arizona / CO Architects

© Bill Timmerman Timmerman Photography
© Bill Timmerman Timmerman Photography

210 Pacific Street – Brooklyn, New York / NAVA

© NAVA Companies et al
© NAVA Companies et al

Private Residence – Gurley, Alabama / Nola | VanPeursem Architects, PC

© Copperworks Corp
© Copperworks Corp

Private Residence – Juneau, Alaska / Fine Metal Roof Tech

© Dan Hubert
© Dan Hubert

Staten Island Courthouse, St. George – Staten Island, New York / Ennead Architects

© Jeff Goldberg
© Jeff Goldberg

Wet Weather Pump Station – Hoboken, New Jersey / natasi architects

© nastasi architects
© nastasi architects

Restoration/Renovation:

31 East 74th St. – New York, New York / Beyer Blinder Belle Architects & Planners LLP

© B&B Sheet Metal Inc.
© B&B Sheet Metal Inc.

Boston Private Residence – Alexandria, Virginia / Restoration Engineering, Inc.

© Landmarks Photography – Jay Stearns
© Landmarks Photography – Jay Stearns

Centre Block of the Canadian Parliament – Ottawa, Ontario, Canada / Architecture EVOQ inc.

© EVOQ
© EVOQ

Historic Fayette County Courthouse – Lexington, Kentucky / K. Norman Berry Associates Architects, PLLC

© Timothy Steinrock
© Timothy Steinrock

Le Windsor-Mansard Rehabilitation Project – Montreal, Quebec / Spencer R. Higgins, Architect Incorporated

© Stéphan Poulin
© Stéphan Poulin

Vedanta Temple – San Francisco, California / Hans Liebscher Custom Copperworks

© Olga Soboleva
© Olga Soboleva

Ornamental:

The Wellington Building Renovation Project – Toronto, Ontario / NORR Limited Architects, Engineers & Planners

© doublespace photography
© doublespace photography

In honor of the award program’s 10th anniversary, members from the copper, architectural, and construction industries, in addition to the general public, selected the top 10 copper projects of the last decade, which can be found here. For full profiles of this year's fifteen recipients, check out the awards’ website.

News via: Copper Development Association Inc.

2017 American Architecture Award Winners Announced

79 shortlisted buildings have been selected as winners of the 2017 American Architecture Awards, which honor the best new buildings designed and constructed by American architects in the United States and abroad, and by international architects for buildings designed and built in the United States.

Cite: Osman Bari. "10th Annual North American Copper in Architecture Awards Showcase 15 Innovative Copper Designs" 28 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/872118/10th-annual-north-american-copper-in-architecture-awards-showcase-15-innovative-copper-designs/>
