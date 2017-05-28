10th Annual North American Copper in Architecture Awards Showcase 15 Innovative Copper Designs

With a combination of resilience, sustainability, and pleasing aesthetics, the use of copper in architectural design is often indicative of a building’s craft and attention to detail, as demonstrated by fifteen projects selected as recipients for the 2017 North American Copper in Architecture Awards (NACIA). The 10th edition of the annual awards celebrates a variety of projects throughout North America for their “outstanding use of architectural copper and copper alloys.” Projects were selected across three categories: New Construction, Renovation/Restoration, and Ornamental Applications.
Here are this year’s fifteen NACIA winners:
New Construction:
166 Dovercourt House – Toronto, Ontario / Ja Architecture Studio
Biomedical Sciences Partnership Building on the Phoenix Biomedical Campus – Phoenix, Arizona / CO Architects
210 Pacific Street – Brooklyn, New York / NAVA
Private Residence – Gurley, Alabama / Nola | VanPeursem Architects, PC
Private Residence – Juneau, Alaska / Fine Metal Roof Tech
Staten Island Courthouse, St. George – Staten Island, New York / Ennead Architects
Wet Weather Pump Station – Hoboken, New Jersey / natasi architects
Restoration/Renovation:
31 East 74th St. – New York, New York / Beyer Blinder Belle Architects & Planners LLP
Boston Private Residence – Alexandria, Virginia / Restoration Engineering, Inc.
Centre Block of the Canadian Parliament – Ottawa, Ontario, Canada / Architecture EVOQ inc.
Historic Fayette County Courthouse – Lexington, Kentucky / K. Norman Berry Associates Architects, PLLC
Le Windsor-Mansard Rehabilitation Project – Montreal, Quebec / Spencer R. Higgins, Architect Incorporated
Vedanta Temple – San Francisco, California / Hans Liebscher Custom Copperworks
Ornamental:
The Wellington Building Renovation Project – Toronto, Ontario / NORR Limited Architects, Engineers & Planners
In honor of the award program’s 10th anniversary, members from the copper, architectural, and construction industries, in addition to the general public, selected the top 10 copper projects of the last decade, which can be found here. For full profiles of this year's fifteen recipients, check out the awards’ website.
News via: Copper Development Association Inc.
