World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Interior Design
  4. Denmark
  5. OeO Studio
  6. 2017
  7. FLOS Scandinavia Showroom / OeO Studio

FLOS Scandinavia Showroom / OeO Studio

  • 19:00 - 23 June, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
FLOS Scandinavia Showroom / OeO Studio
Save this picture!
FLOS Scandinavia Showroom / OeO Studio, © Morten Bentzon
© Morten Bentzon

© Morten Bentzon © Morten Bentzon © Morten Bentzon © Morten Bentzon +34

  • Interiors Designers

    OeO Studio

  • Location

    Copenhagen, Denmark

  • Architect in Charge

    Head of Design Thomas Lykke

  • Design Team

    OeO Studio

  • Area

    500.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Morten Bentzon
Save this picture!
© Morten Bentzon
© Morten Bentzon

From the architect. OEO Studio, a multi-disciplinary Copenhagen-based design studio, has unveiled its complete redesign of the 500 m2 FLOS Scandinavia showroom in Denmark.

Located in an old tractor repair workshop amongst the spacious former warehouses of one of Copenhagen’s old industrial docks, the FLOS showroom has been entirely transformed by OEO Studio to create a bold new spatial experience with an international feel that allows the products to take centre stage.

Save this picture!
© Morten Bentzon
© Morten Bentzon

OEO Studio has worked with spatial elements that draw on the structure of the building itself – monolithic and contrasting elements that inspire curiosity bring the products to life and create a dynamic interplay between architectural and home lighting. The brief from FLOS Scandinavia was to create a showroom of international standing; to create a natural integration of work spaces into the overall space, as well as to design a comprehensive display system that works for FLOS architectural, home and outdoor lighting.

Save this picture!
© Morten Bentzon
© Morten Bentzon

A playful sculptural staircase works as a dramatic display element and as a zone divider within the open-plan space, creating a natural transition between architectural and home lighting. With its bold appearance the staircase triggers curiosity and works as a perfect backdrop for the products. It is like a staircase to heaven leading towards the sky.

Save this picture!
© Morten Bentzon
© Morten Bentzon

Another important design element is the Cover House, a separate home lighting display area within the showroom, which is clad with brick from Danish brickwork manufacturer, Petersen Tegl. The masonry was carefully selected by OEO Studio to create a perfect contrast and to give emphasis to the FLOS lighting products.

Save this picture!
Showroom
Showroom

The OEO Studio-designed showroom features many unique architectural details, including bespoke shelving units and a playful and inspiring new display system that offers an interesting approach to display lighting. The display system has been designed so that it can be configured in multiple ways, offering a perfect system to showcase lighting solutions by FLOS and to create a subtle and inspiring spatial backdrop.

Save this picture!
© Morten Bentzon
© Morten Bentzon

The main inspiration for the OEO Studios design solution was the structure and history of the old building – the monolithic architecture, the contrasts of materials, and the interplay of natural and artificial light.

Save this picture!
© Morten Bentzon
© Morten Bentzon

Thomas Lykke, creative director of OEO Studio says: “We have worked with spatial elements that draw on the body of this wonderful old industrial building. Monolithic and contrasting structures have been deployed to create a play of light and shadow – an ambiance that brings the iconic FLOS products to centre stage and inspires curiosity about the possibilities of lighting.”

Save this picture!
© Morten Bentzon
© Morten Bentzon
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interior Design Denmark
Cite: "FLOS Scandinavia Showroom / OeO Studio" 23 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/872117/flos-scandinavia-showroom-oeo-studio/>
Read comments
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »