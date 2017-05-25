World
LESS House / H.a

  22:00 - 25 May, 2017
LESS House / H.a
© Quang Dam

  • Architects

    H.a

  • Location

    Ho Chi Minh City, Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam

  • Area

    72.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Quang Dam
From the architect. This is the small townhouse in Saigon with area of 4x18 and 7 members, so the request is as wide as possible.

Floor Plans
Floor Plans
The house is designed to remove any inherent limitations. The partition system can be movable, the woven garden appear and disappear alternative together, the toilet hidden in the wood cabinets, the sunny shines everywhere, the breeze comes around,…… Feeling goes by that melts, wide, throughout.

Section
Section
Cite: "LESS House / H.a" 25 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/872113/less-house-ha/>
