  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Domaen
  6. 2016
  7. ELL / Domaen

ELL / Domaen

  • 15:00 - 29 May, 2017
ELL / Domaen
ELL / Domaen, © Paul Vu
© Paul Vu

© Paul Vu © Paul Vu © Paul Vu © Paul Vu +31

  • Architects

    Domaen

  • Location

    Beverly Hills, CA, United States

  • Principal Design

    Axel Schmitzberger, Chris Lowe

  • Area

    5500.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Paul Vu

  • Team

    Jessica Schmitzberger, Cooper Ballantine, Justin Tingue

  • Structural

    S&Z Engineering

  • General Contractor

    Domaen
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Paul Vu
© Paul Vu

From the architect. ELL is a 5,500SF ground-up Beverly Hills Developer residence designed for Luxe List Home. The building is located at the crest of the Benedict Canyon hillsides, overlooking the entire serene landscape of the Beverly Hills neighborhood. The project is loosely situated within the footprint of a former, now demolished, one-story 1950s residence.

© Paul Vu
© Paul Vu

A design-build methodology was employed and streamlined to meet a challenging schedule, with the dynamic design process that evolved during and prior to construction. The methodological constraints of the project led to explorations of an elevational architecture, focusing on systemic alignments and misalignments as tools to create a dynamic, yet minimal façade. Formal elements are subtle, accentuated, and exaggerated. Planes are simultaneously thickened and destabilized through the opening of corners and separation from the ground surface.

© Paul Vu
© Paul Vu

This technique allowed maximum freedom in developing a loose plan that emphasizes zones rather than rooms, which is played out with various degrees of privacy; the building is obscured to the street-front, yet completely open to the scenic view in the West. The ground-floor opens up to the elements using the architecture as framework for views of the landscape beyond. The second floor, which features the most private areas has a discreet roof terrace, which is set into the roof surface to exercise another dialogue between privacy and openness.

© Paul Vu
© Paul Vu

The entrance is shielded by a long, heavy, elevated wing wall that not only forms part of the ground floor and sideboard enclosure but also embraces an interior courtyard with an entry pond.  This allows the east facade to be completely opened up over two stories while being visually almost inaccessible from the street.

© Paul Vu
© Paul Vu

The deck and zero-edge pool cantilever over the steep hillside and are extensions of the floor plans rather than landscape elements. This enhances the continuous interplay between interior and exterior throughout the house and artificially increases the footprint

© Paul Vu
© Paul Vu
Elevation 2
Elevation 2
© Paul Vu
© Paul Vu

The material vocabulary of the project is reduced to three related elements. The extensive glazing, with its reflective and transparent surfaces and thin dark glazing frames, is starkly contrasted by white stucco facades. Wooden slats serve as a textural mediator through the use of parametrically generated undulation. Inside, material contrasts continue.  Expressed through sharp-edged geometries and articulated datum, juxtapositions of white stucco, grey stone, and soft, warm wood surfaces unfold throughout.

© Paul Vu
© Paul Vu
Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses United States
Cite: "ELL / Domaen" 29 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/872112/ell-domaen/>
