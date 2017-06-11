World
  7. Michelberger Hotel, Room 304 / Sigurd Larsen

Michelberger Hotel, Room 304 / Sigurd Larsen

  • 02:00 - 11 June, 2017
Michelberger Hotel, Room 304 / Sigurd Larsen
© Rita Lino
© Rita Lino
© Rita Lino
© Rita Lino

From the architect. With this room you get a whole house. Pure and calm from the outside the many doors and windows reveal a warm wooden interior. Here you nd bedroom, sauna and kitchen open to the outside garden. One door opens to a staircase leading to a guestroom and large hammock overlooking the interior garden.

Plan
Plan

Elements of a playhouse speak to the guest’s childish side. But the house is kept pure and sharp to take this imaginative game of play into an adult mind.

© James Pfaff
© James Pfaff

A part of the garden contains a rain shower and swimming pool bathtub for relaxing mo- ments accompanied by a terrace with a dining table and sitting area.

© James Pfaff
© James Pfaff

The new rooms are designed in close collaboration between the Michelberger Team and the Danish architect Sigurd Larsen.

The room is available for short or long-term stays under the hotel category “Hideout”.

Plans
Plans
Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Germany
Cite: "Michelberger Hotel, Room 304 / Sigurd Larsen" 11 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/872107/michelberger-hotel-room-304-sigurd-larsen/>
