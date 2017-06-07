World
  KLANG & CO. Asian Food Depot / PNEU Architects

KLANG & CO. Asian Food Depot / PNEU Architects

  • 17:00 - 7 June, 2017
KLANG & CO. Asian Food Depot / PNEU Architects
KLANG & CO. Asian Food Depot / PNEU Architects, © Jack Lovel
© Jack Lovel

© Jack Lovel © Jack Lovel © Jack Lovel © Jack Lovel +14

  • Architects

    PNEU Architects

  • Location

    6/672 Glenferrie Rd, Hawthorn VIC 3122, Australia

  • Design Team

    Nelson Lee, Kiet Yeang Chew, Nick Huynh, Phoebe Wong

  • Area

    56.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Jack Lovel

  • Builder

    JNT Building Co.

  • Graphic & Branding

    PNEU Architects

  • Mechanical Engineer

    Keeair Refrigeration Pty Ltd

  • Graphic Manufacturers

    A Better Sign Pty Ltd, Cargo Crew, O’kelly Group Pty Ltd

  • Clients

    KLANG & CO. Asian Food Depot

  • Budget

    AUD 200,000.00 approx.
© Jack Lovel
© Jack Lovel

From the architect. The Klang & Co. conceptual design pivots around a desire to combine the tactility of the experience of dining with the contextual quality of Malaysia Klang Depot, which is the provenance of the restaurant culture. The design draws inspiration from Heston's dish 'Sound of the sea', the dish composes the sound of sea wave audible through magnifying the echoes within the sea shell and the olfactory experience of smelling the sea water, Heston aims to heighten the senses associated with dining in order to enhance the innate quality of the ingredients.

Plan
Plan

 Our design deploys elements which invoke sensual responses and contextual association, the crane structure overhead adds visual potency to the dining environment, it reflects the industrial oil processing which is essential to Klang's economic boom, the artificial identity of the crane is counterpoised by the suspended tables, translucent screen wall which signify sea bubble and the sea; and level of bright glimpse effect throughout the spatial arrangement, embodied the illumination atmosphere of the Klang depot’s night life . Deliberately designed elements permeate the restaurant to embellish the overall setting just as sea lives dwell in the sea.

© Jack Lovel
© Jack Lovel

The restaurant layout celebrates the coastal industrial process of on and offloading cargo containers, a parallel can be drawn with the on and offloading of pre-packaged food, just like modern craft no longer limits itself to handmade goods and is continuously expanding its possibilities through machine processing, the craftsmanship of takeaway food can inherit authenticity and quality without compromising the effectiveness of its distribution. 

© Jack Lovel
© Jack Lovel
