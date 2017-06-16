Modiz Condo Sales Office / PODesign

+23

Architects PODesign

Location Phahonyothin Rd, Thailand

Architects in Charge Bunjong Kiatsingnakorn, Sansanee Praditkul, Benjawan Doung-eiad

Interior Architect Foureyes Design

Area 500.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs beersingnoi

Manufacturers Loading...

Client Asset Wise Co.,Ltd More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. Modiz sale office is located on Phaholyothin road. The program is for displaying mock-up rooms of two condominium projects; "Modiz Interchange" and "Modiz Station". The concept of design is to be a linkage between the two residential projects.

Orientated along the site, the building has linear rectangular shape. The main lobby, located in the middle of the building, is easy to access to each projects' mock-up rooms.

Façade design emphasizes on the North-east side, which is the main approach of building. The inner skin is composed of steel structure and glazing while the outer skin consists of the lace oblique panel on steel frame. The outer skin is positioned away from inner skin, creating a semi-exterior space. It’s also acted as covered walkway around building. Several patterned panels are atilt connected to create entirety façade.

Configuration from Modiz’s octagon logo is transformed into panel’s pattern. The pattern is assorted of solid and void so as to control visibility between indoor and outdoor. Since the building facing east, this lace panel is also acted as sunshade device. When sun moves, it creates shadow pattern into the space. Internal space’s atmosphere is tremendously changed during the day.