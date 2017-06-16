World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Commercial Architecture
  4. Thailand
  5. PODesign
  6. 2016
  Modiz Condo Sales Office / PODesign

Modiz Condo Sales Office / PODesign

  20:00 - 16 June, 2017
Modiz Condo Sales Office / PODesign
© beersingnoi
  • Architects

    PODesign

  • Location

    Phahonyothin Rd, Thailand

  • Architects in Charge

    Bunjong Kiatsingnakorn, Sansanee Praditkul, Benjawan Doung-eiad

  • Interior Architect

    Foureyes Design

  • Area

    500.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    beersingnoi
From the architect. Modiz sale office is located on Phaholyothin road. The program is for displaying mock-up rooms of two condominium projects; "Modiz Interchange" and "Modiz Station".  The concept of design is to be a linkage between the two residential projects.

Orientated along the site, the building has linear rectangular shape. The main lobby, located in the middle of the building, is easy to access to each projects' mock-up rooms.

Plan
Façade design emphasizes on the North-east side, which is the main approach of building. The inner skin is composed of steel structure and glazing while the outer skin consists of the lace oblique panel on steel frame. The outer skin is positioned away from inner skin, creating a semi-exterior space. It’s also acted as covered walkway around building. Several patterned panels are atilt connected to create entirety façade. 

Configuration from Modiz’s octagon logo is transformed into panel’s pattern. The pattern is assorted of solid and void so as to control visibility between indoor and outdoor.   Since the building facing east, this lace panel is also acted as sunshade device. When sun moves, it creates shadow pattern into the space.   Internal space’s atmosphere is tremendously changed during the day.

Products:

Stone Plastic Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Thailand
Cite: "Modiz Condo Sales Office / PODesign" 16 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/872099/modiz-condo-sales-office-podesign/>
