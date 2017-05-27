World
  Herzog & de Meuron's BBVA Headquarters in Madrid Through Rubén P. Bescós' Lens

Herzog & de Meuron’s BBVA Headquarters in Madrid Through Rubén P. Bescós' Lens

Herzog & de Meuron’s BBVA Headquarters in Madrid Through Rubén P. Bescós' Lens
Save this picture!
Herzog & de Meuron’s BBVA Headquarters in Madrid Through Rubén P. Bescós' Lens, © Rubén P. Bescós
© Rubén P. Bescós

Completed in 2015 at the northern periphery of Madrid, the BBVA Headquarters by Herzog & de Meuron employs a complex network of passages, courtyards, and gardens to create a new corporate campus for the Spanish banking giant. Responding to local climatic needs, the building is recognized for its custom undulating brise-soleil along its facade and pebble-like central tower. 
 
In this photoset, photographer Rubén P. Bescóshas turns his lens toward the new institutional landmark, capturing the building within its urban context.

© Rubén P. Bescós © Rubén P. Bescós © Rubén P. Bescós © Rubén P. Bescós +157

Save this picture!
© Rubén P. Bescós
© Rubén P. Bescós
Save this picture!
© Rubén P. Bescós
© Rubén P. Bescós
Save this picture!
© Rubén P. Bescós
© Rubén P. Bescós
Save this picture!
© Rubén P. Bescós
© Rubén P. Bescós
Save this picture!
© Rubén P. Bescós
© Rubén P. Bescós
Save this picture!
© Rubén P. Bescós
© Rubén P. Bescós
Save this picture!
© Rubén P. Bescós
© Rubén P. Bescós
Save this picture!
© Rubén P. Bescós
© Rubén P. Bescós
Save this picture!
© Rubén P. Bescós
© Rubén P. Bescós
Save this picture!
© Rubén P. Bescós
© Rubén P. Bescós
Save this picture!
© Rubén P. Bescós
© Rubén P. Bescós

News via: Rubén P. Bescóshas.

News Articles Films & Architecture
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "Herzog & de Meuron’s BBVA Headquarters in Madrid Through Rubén P. Bescós' Lens" 27 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/872097/herzog-and-de-meurons-bbva-headquarters-in-madrid-through-ruben-p-bescos-lens/>
