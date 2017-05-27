Herzog & de Meuron’s BBVA Headquarters in Madrid Through Rubén P. Bescós' Lens

Completed in 2015 at the northern periphery of Madrid, the BBVA Headquarters by Herzog & de Meuron employs a complex network of passages, courtyards, and gardens to create a new corporate campus for the Spanish banking giant. Responding to local climatic needs, the building is recognized for its custom undulating brise-soleil along its facade and pebble-like central tower.



In this photoset, photographer Rubén P. Bescóshas turns his lens toward the new institutional landmark, capturing the building within its urban context.

News via: Rubén P. Bescóshas.