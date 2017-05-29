World
Hotel Amarin / STUDIO UP

  03:00 - 29 May, 2017
Hotel Amarin / STUDIO UP
Save this picture!
Hotel Amarin / STUDIO UP, © Robert Leš
© Robert Leš

© Robert Leš © Robert Leš © Robert Leš © Robert Leš +38

  • Architects

    STUDIO UP

  • Location

    Val de Lesso 5, 52210, Rovinj, Croatia

  • Lead Architects

    Lea Pelivan, Toma Plejić

  • Landscape Design

    Ksenija Jurčić Diminić

  • Area

    27046.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Robert Leš

  • Project Team

    Izvor Simonović-Majcan, Iva Martinis, Jelena Martić, Tin Pelivan, Domagoj Bolanča, Nikola Brlek, Krešimir Renić, Stanislava Odrljin, Marina Zajec, Ana Pall, Formwork plans: Blok A3 j.d.o.o. Marko Kranjčević, Matija Lastovčić, Predrag Šarčević,

  • Specialist Design – Kitchen Technology

    DEKODE d.o.o.; Zoran Divjak

  • Main Contractor

    Kamgrad d.o.o.

  • Signage and environmental graphics

    Damir Gamulin

  • Signage text

    Nenad Vukušić Sebo

  • Site specific intervention

    Numen/For Use

  • Structure

    Radionica statike d.o.o.; Josip Galić, Branko Galić

  • Traffic planning

    IPB CAR d.o.o. / RADIUS PROJEKT d.o.o.; Hrvoje Kostelac

  • Landscape infrastructure

    GPZ d.o.o; Duško Mičetić

  • Plumbing, Drainage and HVAC installation

    Termotehnika Paun d.o.o.; Vladimir Paun

  • Electrical engineering

    TEH PROJEKT ELEKTROTEHNIKA d.o.o.; Slobodan Mataija, Igor Ganić

  • Sprinkler installation

    APIN PROJEKT d.o.o.; Branimir Cindori

  • Fire safety

    Inspekting d.o.o. Milan Carević, Maksim Carević, Josip Radeljić

  • Building physics

    AKFZ studio d.o.o.; Mateo Biluš

  • Energy performance certificate

    Planetaris d.o.o.; Natko Bilić

  • Elevators

    LIFT MODUS / KONE d.o.o.; Rok Pietri

  • Geodetic survey

    GEOISTRA d.o.o.; Sebina Stepančić Salić

  • 3D

    Boris Goreta

  • Client

    Maistra d.d.
Save this picture!
© Robert Leš
© Robert Leš

From the architect. Hotel Amarin sits in a thick pine forest, at the eastern edge of the „Monsena-Valdaliso“ tourist zone. From its peninsula, it looks out and curves toward Rovinj, Venice, distant seas horizons and the tiny island of Figarola.

Save this picture!
© Robert Leš
© Robert Leš

The hotel has one movie theater, two beaches, three indoor pools, three hot tubs, four outdoor pools, four apartment suites, four saunas, five outdoor playscapes, five wellness rooms, six eateries and cafes, ten thematic indoor points for kids, and two hundred and seventy six double bedrooms. It welcomes families, wanderers and play, awakening and drawing them to belong to its large, intermingling territory on the seaside.

Save this picture!
Public Realm
Public Realm

How to create a large hotel in which many diverse spaces feel integral and familiar ? In which, instead of consumption, people participate in leisure, and the experience of family vacation is intense and remembered. Private and public spaces are separated into two stacked groups. Public spaces are ground-level, while the rooms hover in the air. The public sphere has a vibrant character, the private sphere is contemplative.

Save this picture!
© Robert Leš
© Robert Leš

The spaces between these two spheres are: curving tunnels, ramps in the air, a winding, levitating path, a fragmented staircase, a lobby with a reflecting garden and bar, a Mikado-like reception, and a Mediterranean blue net playscape.

Save this picture!
© Robert Leš
© Robert Leš

All of the public spaces are in direct contact with the terrain and its outdoor amenities, which are organized in informal ways and irregular forms, respecting program demands.

Save this picture!
© Robert Leš
© Robert Leš
Save this picture!
© Robert Leš
© Robert Leš

The character of the public sphere is dynamic, full of unexpected collisions, frames, games of perception and existing suggestive structures that sprout out from the ground. Rooms grow their own landscapes. It's busy down here and curiosity is rewarded as each wing reveals itself like pages of a pop-up book. Outdoor spaces create colorful scenes with many activities happening simultaneously.

Save this picture!
© Robert Leš
© Robert Leš
Save this picture!
Site Plan Diagram
Site Plan Diagram
Save this picture!
© Robert Leš
© Robert Leš

New geometries, hypnotic landscaping and environmental graphics appear. It's about motion too – dots flicker on roads, mirrors, and in planting arrangements. Corridors escape outdoors, leading you with them, while they become paths carving out continents of flowers, hills and playgrounds.

Save this picture!
© Robert Leš
© Robert Leš

The outside appearance of the ground floor is characterized by a continuous reflective elevation, fragmenting the reflections of the forest, creating a kaleidoscopic effect and additionally widening the panorama of the large affiliated landscape.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

The private sphere, with beautiful views of the Rovinj archipelago, is shockingly white. It is neutral, simple, mysterious and shaded from the sun with a transparent outdoor „curtain“.

Save this picture!
© Robert Leš
© Robert Leš
Save this picture!
© Robert Leš
© Robert Leš

Playful elements on the wall inspire imagination and whiteness lets you think. This private, levitating object follows the shoreline with its organic shape and secures distant views towards the open sea and forest. The dynamic sequence of spatial and atmospheric excerpts activates children and parents in exploring intriguing games of perception, relationships between the whole and its parts, shapes, proportions, materials, light, shadow, scent and reflections.

Save this picture!
Cross Section
Cross Section

Amarin: a camper for 1000 people. Jagged underneath, airy up above. Taking you up its winding ramps, or dropping you off below in a land of caves. White meets red earth, looking out and looking in, a series of dots, lines and curves smiling at a pine forest, and intruder but also a friend. From inside, take a walk through the forest outside – see things from the perspective of a bird, or a mouse.

Save this picture!
© Robert Leš
© Robert Leš
Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hotels Croatia
