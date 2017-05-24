World
  3. KXIV Designs Adidas Ultraboost Sneakers Inspired by Herzog & de Meuron's Beijing 'Bird Nest'

KXIV Designs Adidas Ultraboost Sneakers Inspired by Herzog & de Meuron's Beijing 'Bird Nest'

KXIV Designs Adidas Ultraboost Sneakers Inspired by Herzog & de Meuron's Beijing 'Bird Nest'
KXIV Designs Adidas Ultraboost Sneakers Inspired by Herzog & de Meuron's Beijing 'Bird Nest', © KXIV. Via Sneakernews
Architecturally-trained designer KXIV has envisioned a custom pair of adidas UltraBOOST sneakers, inspired by the architecture of Herzog & de Meuron’s 2008 Beijing Olympics stadium, commonly referred to as the “Bird’s Nest.”

KXIV’s design features a unique lacing system that wraps around the sneaker, held in place with a series of 3D-printed double-loop cinch locks. Underneath, a lycra texture is covered with lace-like lines made from abrasive-resistant polyurethane, giving the shoe a layered look similar to that of the stadium. To get it to hold its form, the upper lace layer the upper lace layer was baked at 300 degrees, creating a structure that is both supportive and elastic.

© KXIV. Via Sneakernews © KXIV. Via Sneakernews © KXIV. Via Sneakernews © KXIV. Via Sneakernews +6

News via KXIV, designboom.

