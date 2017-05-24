New York City Skyscraper by Adjaye Associates Revealed

Renderings have been unveiled of Adjaye Associates’ first New York City skyscraper. Developed by the Lightstone Group, the 61-story, 750-foot-tall ‘Wall Street Tower’ will be located at 130 William Street in New York’s Financial District.

Uncovered by CityRealty, the visualizations show a gold-detailed structure featuring arched windows that expand as the building rises, and an abundance of luxury amenities including sports facilities, a swimming pool, a movie theater, lounge areas and rooftop observatory.

Lightstone purchased the site in 2014 for $60 million spent an additional $15 million the following year to acquire the necessary air rights. The building’s 244 condos are expected to range in cost from $630,000 studios to $4.7 million four-bedroom units.

Adjaye Associates completed their first NYC project, the Sugar Hill Development, in 2014, and are currently working on a new building for the Studio Museum in Harlem.

News via City Realty, 6sqft.