World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. New York City Skyscraper by Adjaye Associates Revealed

New York City Skyscraper by Adjaye Associates Revealed

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
New York City Skyscraper by Adjaye Associates Revealed
Save this picture!
New York City Skyscraper by Adjaye Associates Revealed, via 6sqft
via 6sqft

Renderings have been unveiled of Adjaye Associates’ first New York City skyscraper. Developed by the Lightstone Group, the 61-story, 750-foot-tall  ‘Wall Street Tower’ will be located at 130 William Street in New York’s Financial District.

Uncovered by CityRealty, the visualizations show a gold-detailed structure featuring arched windows that expand as the building rises, and an abundance of luxury amenities including sports facilities, a swimming pool, a movie theater, lounge areas and rooftop observatory. 

via 6sqft via 6sqft via 6sqft via 6sqft +7

Save this picture!
via 6sqft
via 6sqft

Lightstone purchased the site in 2014 for $60 million spent an additional $15 million the following year to acquire the necessary air rights. The building’s 244 condos are expected to range in cost from $630,000 studios to $4.7 million four-bedroom units. 

Save this picture!
via 6sqft
via 6sqft
Save this picture!
via 6sqft
via 6sqft

Adjaye Associates completed their first NYC project, the Sugar Hill Development, in 2014, and are currently working on a new building for the Studio Museum in Harlem.

News via City Realty6sqft.

Save this picture!
via 6sqft
via 6sqft
Save this picture!
via 6sqft
via 6sqft
Save this picture!
via 6sqft
via 6sqft
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "New York City Skyscraper by Adjaye Associates Revealed" 24 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/872083/new-york-city-skyscraper-by-adjaye-associates-revealed/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »