How to Build a Modular Kitchen

Want a new home project to obsess over? We’ve got you covered. Stove, check. Fridge, check. Work surface, 3-4 inches below elbows - depending on what standards you use. The kitchen stands as one of the oldest typologies in mankind. From primitive fire pit to the sleek minimal surfaces we see cropping up online, it has gone through several overhauls in its long life. Nowadays its elements are consistent on an international level – so we can assemble them as quickly as possible, and even build them ourselves. In the search to rethink the kitchen space, sustainable wood manufacturer Arauco partnered up with Chilean architect Felipe Arriagada to create a simple and low-cost DIY proposal. The project is a series of a partnership between Arauco and leading designers to remodel and share ideas about relatable, down-to-earth design at home.

Check out the drawings and steps below:

We have listed all the materials you need for this easy DIY.

The project consists of three modules, one of which has an island furniture, which can be used as a table.

+ Materials

05 Gray Boards (Melamine VESTO) 18mm (1.83 mx 2.50 m).

03 Legno Boards (Melamine VESTO) 18mm (1.83 mx 2.50 m).

01 Red Boards (Melamine VESTO) 18mm (1.83 mx 2.50 m).

155 Meters of Gray Countertop Edging Strips.

29 Meters of Red Countertop Edging Strips.

25 Meters of Legno Countertop Edging Strips.

02 DUROLAC Graphite boards.

6 Meters of High-Pressure Laminate, Lamitech Scandinavian Wood 1509 of 0.8 mm.

01 Trupán Board 30 mm.

01 Slats (MSD Termination) 1 x 2.

30 Slats (MSD Termination) 2 x 2.

24 Screws Spax 1 1/4 "x 6.

08 Screws Spax 1 1/2 "x 6.

388 Screws Spax 2 "x 6.

320 Screws Spax 3 "x 8.

147 Spax Screws 3.5 x 16 mm.

18 Straight Hinges 35 mm.

06 Pairs of Telescopic Slides 40 cm.

04 2.5 "Wheels without brake.

04 Wood billets 8 mm.

216 Self-adhesive Screw Covers.

03 Lt. Contact Adhesive.

01 Kg. Of Glue

01 Gallon of Varnish to choose. (Consider 30 m2 / gal / hand).

07 Chrome Tubes 25.5 cm x 12 mm.

+ Proposed Disposition

This may vary depending on the space available and the location of the artifacts.

+ Module 1

+ Base Structure

Joining detail of 'MSD' Strips / Screw Posture

Pieces and Cuts of 'MSD Termination'

+ Assembly of the Structure

Pieces and Cuts of 'MSD Termination'

+ Top Cabinet with 2 Doors

Pieces and Cuts 'Melamine VESTO' and 'DUROLAC'

+ Lower Cabinet with 2 Doors

Pieces and Cuts 'Melamine VESTO' and 'DUROLAC'

+ Lower Cabinet with Drawers

Pieces and Cuts 'Melamine VESTO' and 'DUROLAC'

+ Assembly of the Drawers

+ Module 2

+ Base Structure

Joining detail of 'MSD' Strips / Screw Posture

Pieces and Cuts of 'MSD Termination'

+ Superior Cabinet with Door

Pieces and Cuts 'Melamine VESTO' and 'DUROLAC'

+ Superior Cabinet Shelf

Pieces and Cuts 'Melamine VESTO' and 'DUROLAC'

+ Lower Cabinet with Door and 2 Drawers

Pieces and Cuts 'Melamine VESTO' and 'DUROLAC'

+ Assembly of the Drawers

+ Lower Cabinet with Shelf

Pieces and Cuts 'Melamine VESTO' and 'DUROLAC'

+ Module 3

+ Base Structure

Joining detail of 'MSD' Strips / Screw Posture

Pieces and Cuts of 'MSD Termination.

+ Superior Cabinet with Door

Pieces and Cuts 'Melamine VESTO' and 'DUROLAC'

+ Superior Cabinet with 2 Doors

Pieces and Cuts 'Melamine VESTO' and 'DUROLAC'

+ Island Furniture

Pieces and Cuts of 'MSD Termination'

Pieces and Cuts of 'MSD Termination'

+ Assembly of the Cover and Sides of the Island Furniture

+ Installation of Covers, Bottoms and Tray

+ Module 1

Pieces and Cuts 'High Pressure Laminate' and 'Melamine VESTO'

+ Module 2

Pieces and Cuts 'High Pressure Laminate' and 'Melamine VESTO'

+ Module 3