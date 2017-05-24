World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. PRODUCTORA
  6. 2016
  7. Casa Tello / PRODUCTORA

Casa Tello / PRODUCTORA

  • 11:00 - 24 May, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Casa Tello / PRODUCTORA
Save this picture!
Casa Tello / PRODUCTORA, © Luis Gallardo
© Luis Gallardo

© Luis Gallardo © Luis Gallardo © Luis Gallardo © Luis Gallardo +20

  • Architects

    PRODUCTORA

  • Location

    Cuernavaca, Morelos, Mexico

  • Author Architects

    Carlos Bedoya, Wonne Ickx, Abel Perles, Víctor Jaime

  • Collaborators

    Gerardo Aguilar, Mateo Agudelo

  • Area

    180.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Luis Gallardo
Save this picture!
© Luis Gallardo
© Luis Gallardo

From the architect. The program of this single-family dwelling is resolved in four staggered volumes each with a 5 x 5 meter footprint. The staggering occurs both in plan and cross-section, and responds to different conditions. The staggered plan responds to the integration into the project of an existing large tree on the site, and the positioning of a garage.

Save this picture!
Plans
Plans

The staggered cross-section corresponds to the slope of the site, forming connections between the different spaces that are set off from each other vertically. The double-height dining room functions as the home’s principal space, articulating the program by means of the central staircase that links all of the vertically staggered spaces. To build the house as economically as possible, the chosen construction system is based on hollow brick load-bearing walls and beam/block floor slabs.

Save this picture!
© Luis Gallardo
© Luis Gallardo
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Luis Gallardo
© Luis Gallardo

Exposed brick was used for the interior, while the exterior has a cement render, creating a monolithic appearance. This unconventional use of exposed brick inverts the finishes: the brick that we usually find on external wall surfaces is employed here in the interior, creating a warmer feel to the rooms. As a result, the interior spaces present a striking texture that is balanced with the simple terrazzo floors and exposed concrete beam ceilings.The external terraces complete the composition, functioning as immediate extensions of the interior spaces with the beam/block floor slabs continuing outside, while the exposed brick is repeated in the floors.

Save this picture!
© Luis Gallardo
© Luis Gallardo
Save this picture!
© Luis Gallardo
© Luis Gallardo

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Mexico
Cite: "Casa Tello / PRODUCTORA" 24 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/872041/casa-tello-productora/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »