  7. University of Massachusetts Amherst Design Building / Leers Weinzapfel Associates

University of Massachusetts Amherst Design Building / Leers Weinzapfel Associates

  • 15:00 - 25 May, 2017
University of Massachusetts Amherst Design Building / Leers Weinzapfel Associates
University of Massachusetts Amherst Design Building / Leers Weinzapfel Associates, © Albert Vecerka
© Albert Vecerka

© Albert Vecerka © Albert Vecerka © Albert Vecerka © Albert Vecerka +24

  • Architects

    Leers Weinzapfel Associates

  • Location

    Amherst, MA, United States

  • Architect in Charge

    Andrea Leers, Tom Chung

  • Lighting Designer

    Atelier Ten

  • Landscape Architect

    Stephen Stimson Associates

  • Area

    87500.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Albert Vecerka

  • Contractor

    Suffolk

  • Structural Engineer

    Equilibrium Consulting, Inc

  • Structural Engineer of Record

    Simpson Gumpertz & Heger (SGH)

  • MEP

    BVH Integrated Services

  • Civil Engineer

    Nitsch Engineering

  • Sustainability Consultant

    Atelier Ten

  • Other

    reThinkWood

  • Other

    WoodWorks

  • Client

    University of Massachusetts Building Authority
© Albert Vecerka
© Albert Vecerka

From the architect. The Design Building at the University of Massachusetts Amherst is the first Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) academic building in the United States and the largest installation of wood concrete composites in North America. The$52M, 87,500-square-foot project, made possible through supplemental funding from the Massachusetts State Legislature, is a dynamic space of exchange, collaboration, and experiment. Uniting the university’s departments of Architecture, Landscape Architecture and Regional Planning, and the Building and Construction Technology program under one roof for the first time, the structure itself is a teaching tool for prescient sustainable design.

© Albert Vecerka
© Albert Vecerka
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Albert Vecerka
© Albert Vecerka

The building is organized around a skylit central commons that brings students together for lectures, exhibits, presentations, and informal gatherings. Studios, maker spaces and classrooms surround the central space that opens onto the street as a showcase for the design disciplines. The commons is capped by a green roof that comprises an outdoor learning environment and experimental space for the landscape department.

Section
Section

A demonstration of the construction process itself, columns and beams of glue-laminated wood, a floor of composite, exposed cross laminated timber plank and cast in place concrete, and the lobby’s “zipper truss”  (developed in consultation with Equilibrium Consulting) all exemplify innovative timber engineering. 

© Albert Vecerka
© Albert Vecerka
Axonometric
Axonometric
© Albert Vecerka
© Albert Vecerka

The building’s highly-efficient envelope of copper-colored, anodized aluminum panels and vertical windows suggests the colors and patterns of the region’s forests and trees. Surrounding landscaping by Stephen Stimpson Associates makes extensive use of native plants and paving materials. Dedicated mechanical equipment is zoned for optimal efficiency, and extensive glazing and skylights provide maximum daylight to the building’s interior, reducing the need for artificial lighting. Storm water management directs roof runoff to a “spring source” at the top of the site, filtering the water through bio-swales and timber dams to the site’s lower end and back to the Connecticut River. Suffolk was construction manager for the project, which is targeting LEED Gold certification.

© Albert Vecerka
© Albert Vecerka
