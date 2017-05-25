World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Spain
  5. Masquespacio
  6. 2017
  7. Albabel / Masquespacio

Albabel / Masquespacio

  • 05:00 - 25 May, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Albabel / Masquespacio
Save this picture!
Albabel / Masquespacio, © Luis Beltran
© Luis Beltran

© Luis Beltran © Luis Beltran © Luis Beltran © Luis Beltran +20

  • Interiors Designers

    Masquespacio

  • Location

    46210 Picanya, Valencia, Spain

  • Area

    100.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Luis Beltran

  • Lighting

    Masquespacio, Producción Local

  • Furniture

    Masquespacio, Producción local
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Luis Beltran
© Luis Beltran

From the architect. Antonio Ramirez was managing his pizzeria Albabel during more than 20 years in Picaña when he decided to contact Masquespacio, having a dream to convert his old restaurant in a completely new one. Being passionate about gastronomy both on a national as international level, Antonio since a few years had the wish to offer a new food concept that fusions the Mediterranean kitchen with some Andalusian from its own roots and a touch of international ingredients. For this new adventure, counting with the support of his brother Rafael he aspired to have a space in which he could feel like at home.                                                   

Save this picture!
© Luis Beltran
© Luis Beltran
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Luis Beltran
© Luis Beltran

That way the new space for Albabel in Picaña is clearly inspired by the Andalusian roots from their founders, through recognizable materials from the south of Spain like raffia, earth bricks, plants and overall decorative elements. The design seeks to fusion the most eclectic part of Andalusia with the sophistication of their craftsmanship. Like usual in many projects from Masquespacio, above the project includes a touch of explosive colors combined with patterns that represent the graphic inspiration of the Spanish creative consultancy.

Save this picture!
© Luis Beltran
© Luis Beltran

To be enlightened on the other hand is the use of olive wood furniture, including some chairs and stools made exclusively for the project with the most common wood in the south of Spain.

Save this picture!
© Luis Beltran
© Luis Beltran
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Restaurant Spain
Cite: " Albabel / Masquespacio" 25 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/872027/albabel-masquespacio/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »