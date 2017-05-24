World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Japan
  5. KANIUE
  6. 2015
  7. SOJA-O / KANIUE

SOJA-O / KANIUE

  • 22:00 - 24 May, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
SOJA-O / KANIUE
Save this picture!
SOJA-O / KANIUE, © Koji Fujii / Nacasa&Partners
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa&Partners

© Yosuke Ohtake © Koji Fujii / Nacasa&Partners © Koji Fujii / Nacasa&Partners © Yosuke Ohtake +29

Save this picture!
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa&Partners
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa&Partners

From the architect. This residential complex was developed around 60 years ago from now.

Currently, there are places where the early houses are aged and remain, also some vacant lots or new places where new homes are built.

Save this picture!
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa&Partners
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa&Partners

It was an unreliable place with no uniformity. The surrounding environment is supposed to change in the future.

Save this picture!
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa&Partners
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa&Partners
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa&Partners
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa&Partners

The client has no strong image against the way of living.

As mentioned above, we looked for the most suitable under very loose conditions.

Save this picture!
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa&Partners
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa&Partners

We thought of picking up the trivial context of the premises and scooping up the client's hidden needs.

Save this picture!
© Yosuke Ohtake
© Yosuke Ohtake

But it felt like we decided to forcibly. So we thought frankly against the absence of trust in the surrounding environment and lack of image of the owner's life. And we proposed two large spaces of different quality.

Save this picture!
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa&Partners
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa&Partners

One is a space where 12 pillars fall evenly and can be partitioned small.

Save this picture!
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa&Partners
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa&Partners

One is a space where the size of the outer circumference of the building has become the size of the floor as it is and there is no partition. A space that reacts to the surrounding environment and changes.

Save this picture!
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa&Partners
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa&Partners

Then, the space where the surrounding environment does not change even if it changes.

Save this picture!
© Yosuke Ohtake
© Yosuke Ohtake

Going back and forth between these extreme two worlds, residents look for ways to interact with the surrounding environment. It is like a place to live on this land rather than a house.

Here are some things that change and others that do not change.

Save this picture!
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa&Partners
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa&Partners
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Japan
Cite: "SOJA-O / KANIUE" 24 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/872024/soja-o-kaniue/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »