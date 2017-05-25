World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. BLOCO Arquitetos
  6. 2017
  7. Aresta House / BLOCO Arquitetos

Aresta House / BLOCO Arquitetos

Aresta House / BLOCO Arquitetos
Aresta House / BLOCO Arquitetos
© Haruo Mikami

  • Architects

    BLOCO Arquitetos

  • Location

    Brasilia - Distrito Federal, Brasil

  • Authors

    Daniel Mangabeira, Henrique Coutinho, Matheus Seco

  • Team

    Tatiana Lopes, Victor Machado, Guilherme Mahana, Marina Lira

  • Area

    298.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Haruo Mikami
© Haruo Mikami
© Haruo Mikami

From the architect. The house is located in a residential area far away from the city center in Brasília. The weather in this part of Brazil is characterized by a thermal amplitude that causes the temperatures to be normally mild in the morning and either hot or very hot during the afternoons. The neighboring lots allows the buildings to be very close from each other, however, the view to the west; the one that is directly exposed to the afternoon sun, has unobstructed views towards the valley.

© Haruo Mikami
© Haruo Mikami
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Haruo Mikami
© Haruo Mikami

The main idea was to open the main views towards the valley to the west and to use the geometry of the house to cast shadows to protect its internal spaces from the harsh afternoon sun. The aim was to use only the form of the construction to keep unobstructed views to the valley, protecting them from the excessive afternoon sun.

© Haruo Mikami
© Haruo Mikami
Section A
Section A
© Haruo Mikami
© Haruo Mikami
Isometric
Isometric

To achieve this, we advanced one floor over the one right below it; following the average inclination of the sun over the year during the period between 15h30 and 16h00, when the temperatures are higher. Therefore, the afternoon sun only starts to hit the bedroom and living room windows directly at the end of the day, when temperatures start to go milder. The shadow that is cast over the backyard also keeps its temperatures mild during the afternoon. The transparency of the living room allows for unobstructed views from the backyard to the valley through its internal space.

"Aresta House / BLOCO Arquitetos" [Casa Aresta / BLOCO Arquitetos] 25 May 2017. ArchDaily.
