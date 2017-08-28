World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. CampoTaller
  6. 2016
  7. S E L House / CampoTaller

S E L House / CampoTaller

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
S E L House / CampoTaller
Save this picture!
S E L House / CampoTaller, © Moritz Bernoully
© Moritz Bernoully

© Moritz Bernoully © Moritz Bernoully © Moritz Bernoully © Moritz Bernoully + 26

  • Architects

    CampoTaller

  • Location

    Coyoacán, Mexico

  • Architect in charge

    Humberto Moreno H.

  • Collaborators

    Carlos Jair Odriozola V.

  • Area

    220.0 m2

  • Project year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Moritz Bernoully

  • Structure

    Ricardo Camacho

  • Construction

    CampoTaller

  • Masonry

    Plácido Camacho

  • Divisions

    Ibarra herrerías

  • Electric

    Daniel Peña

  • Hydrosanitary

    Ismael Reyes

  • Carpenter

    Fidel Santiago
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Moritz Bernoully
© Moritz Bernoully

From the architect. The project is situated in in the Coyoacán neighborhood of Mexico City. It consists of the modification and intervention of a house built in the 1970s.

Save this picture!
© Moritz Bernoully
© Moritz Bernoully

The proposal focuses on adapting the architectural concept that was no longer able to meet the needs of its new inhabitants.

 

Save this picture!
Plan 01
Plan 01
Save this picture!
Cortesía de CampoTaller
Cortesía de CampoTaller
Save this picture!
Plan 02
Plan 02

Modification

One of the primary targets was admitting daylight into all interior spaces and improving the visual connection between the house and its immediate surroundings. The garden is dominated by a more than 80 years old peppercorn tree that is framed on two sides by the building. The original building structure had windows with false arches and thick wooden frames. Both have been changed and the new, rectangular steel frames offer a better view and general transparency on the ground floor level. The necessity of constructing a new cistern in the garden was taken as a pretext to create a surface of water on top of the container, serving as a mirror for the crown of the adjoining peppercorn tree and to cool down the air flowing through the garden.

Save this picture!
© Moritz Bernoully
© Moritz Bernoully

The interior was reorganized, demolishing walls in order to organize kitchen, dining space and living room in a "plan libre". The newly introduced wooden staircase becomes part of the integrated furniture on ground floor and first floor.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de CampoTaller
Cortesía de CampoTaller

Intervention

The intervention consists of the reactivation of the roof terrace as a loggia/greenhouse, that also serves as the a vestibule to the first floor bedroom which is extended by an extra bathroom. A service room on the ground floor is reduced to a minimum, generating a service patio on the back of the house. This new exterior space offers light and ventilation for the kitchen. 

Save this picture!
© Moritz Bernoully
© Moritz Bernoully
Save this picture!
© Moritz Bernoully
© Moritz Bernoully

The now detached service room is provided with a new, permeable facade made out of extremely light clay tiles, stacked with minimum use of cement and a technique similar to a house of cards.

Save this picture!
Sections
Sections

In order to make a visual distinction between the original structure and the new parts of the building, an experimental shuttering technique was used for the concrete elements cast in place: the surface structure is created by introducing petate-sheets (carpet-like elements that are hand woven out of palm-leaves) into the concrete 

Save this picture!
© Moritz Bernoully
© Moritz Bernoully
Save this picture!
© Moritz Bernoully
© Moritz Bernoully

The need for a cistern, gave way to propose a water mirror with the idea of ​​reflecting the old peppercorn tree .

Save this picture!
© Moritz Bernoully
© Moritz Bernoully

The almost organic looking concrete gives an additional reference to the clients, two biologists and plant lovers.

Save this picture!
© Moritz Bernoully
© Moritz Bernoully
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Mexico
Cite: "S E L House / CampoTaller" [Casa S E L / CampoTaller] 28 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Santibañez, Danae) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/872014/s-e-l-house-campotaller/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »