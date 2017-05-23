World
  3. Watch Adriaan Geuze of West 8 Explain the Design Behind New York's Largest Private Outdoor Gardens

Watch Adriaan Geuze of West 8 Explain the Design Behind New York's Largest Private Outdoor Gardens

Watch Adriaan Geuze of West 8 Explain the Design Behind New York's Largest Private Outdoor Gardens

In this video, West 8 co-founder Adriaan Geuze discusses the design process behind New York City’s largest private outdoor gardens, which will be located at One Manhattan Square in the Lower East Side. Currently under construction, the 800-foot-tall glass residential tower will feature more than an acre of exterior garden space designed by West 8 Urban Design and Landscape Architecture.

© wordsearch © West 8

Inspired by parks and urban spaces from around the world, the dynamic landscape scheme will feature a range of programmatic spaces, including a tea pavilion, a putting green, a treehouse and children’s area, and a fire pit seating area offering romantic views of the Brooklyn and Manhattan Bridges.

In total, the building will contain over 100,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities. Amenities featured within the structure, designed by Adamson Associates and Dattner Architects, include a spa and tranquility garden, theater and performance spaces, a full basketball court and a private 2-lane bowling alley, among many others.

Learn more about the project here.

 News via E​xtell ​Development Company

