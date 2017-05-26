World
  3. Community, History and Art Collide in Illuminating Michigan Pavilion

Community, History and Art Collide in Illuminating Michigan Pavilion

Community, History and Art Collide in Illuminating Michigan Pavilion
Community, History and Art Collide in Illuminating Michigan Pavilion , Courtesy of Mohamed Elgendy
Courtesy of Mohamed Elgendy

Cairo-based architect Mohamed Elgendy has won an international competition for the design of a new community pavilion in Roseville, Michigan. The Pavilion at Utica Junction competition, organized by the Roseville DDA, sought to attract proposals for a public pavilion on the site of an old tavern, creating a gathering space for residents and visitors to stage events, socialize, and play. The vision behind Elgendy’s winning scheme was for a dialogue between three elements – a plaza, a ramp, and an indoor pavilion

Courtesy of Mohamed Elgendy Courtesy of Mohamed Elgendy Courtesy of Mohamed Elgendy Courtesy of Mohamed Elgendy +9

Courtesy of Mohamed Elgendy
Courtesy of Mohamed Elgendy
Courtesy of Mohamed Elgendy
Courtesy of Mohamed Elgendy

The scheme is dominated by a large rectangular plaza, with alternating ground levels creating informal seating, set on a strict grid of illuminated thin pillars. Defining the plaza’s perimeter, a gently rising ramp creates a monumental wall to give local artists an opportunity to exhibit their work. The ramp rises to a maximum height of 8 meters, giving visitors a unique view of surrounding historic structures.

Courtesy of Mohamed Elgendy
Courtesy of Mohamed Elgendy

Facing the plaza, an indoor pavilion creates space for conferences, exhibitions, and informal events. The roof of the pavilion connects with the 8m-high ramp, before gently stepping down to ground level, providing further space for people to sit and interact. A phased construction of the scheme, beginning with the plaza, is due to commence following the securing of additional funding.

Courtesy of Mohamed Elgendy
Courtesy of Mohamed Elgendy

The project aims to encourage community engagement through multiple means…to develop a proper community space that can be utilized for formal and informal events and gatherings throughout the year, whether they are celebratory, market orientated, or otherwise. It also aims to connect the site visually to the surrounding historical structures – Mohamed Elgendy.

Courtesy of Mohamed Elgendy
Courtesy of Mohamed Elgendy
Courtesy of Mohamed Elgendy
Courtesy of Mohamed Elgendy

News via: Mohamed Elgendy.

Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Community, History and Art Collide in Illuminating Michigan Pavilion " 26 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/871993/community-history-and-art-collide-in-illuminating-michigan-pavilion/>
