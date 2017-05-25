World
  The Palestinian Museum / Heneghan & Peng Architects

The Palestinian Museum / Heneghan & Peng Architects

  02:00 - 25 May, 2017
The Palestinian Museum / Heneghan & Peng Architects
The Palestinian Museum / Heneghan & Peng Architects, © Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

© Iwan Baan

  • Project Managers

    Projacs International

  • CS/ MEP/ Fire

    ARUP

  • QS

    Davis Langdon/ AECOM

  • Concept Facade

    T/E/S/S

  • Concept Lighting

    Bartenbach Lichtlabor

  • Construction Stage CS/ MEP/ Fire/ QS

    Arabtech Jardaneh

  • Client

    Taawon-Welfare Association/ Palestinian Museum Dr Mahmoud Hawari

  • List of Design Stages (RIBA)

    A-L

  • Construction Budget

    USD 20 000 000
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

From the architect. The mission of the Palestinian Museum is to be the leading, most credible and robust platform for shaping and communicating knowledge about Palestinian history, society and culture.

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

To deliver on this mission, the client’s intention has been to develop a Palestinian Museum hub located 25km north of Jerusalem (West Bank), and in two phases of building construction.

Site Plan
Site Plan

Phase 1 (completed 2016) consists of a built area of 3,500SQM. It includes a climate-controlled gallery space, an amphitheatre, a cafeteria with outdoor seating, a library, classrooms, storage, a gift shop and administrative spaces; all set within 4 hectares of planned gardens. During Phase 2; the Museum will expand to a total of 10,000SQM.

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

The cascade of terraces tells a diversity of stories; citrus brought in through trade routes, native aromatic herbs, a rich and varied landscape with connections east and west.

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

The building itself emerges from the landscape to create a strong pro le for the hilltop both integrated into the landscape yet creating an assertive form that has a distinctive identity.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

Largely single-storey; it stretches out along the hilltop from the south to north; overlooking the gardens to the west.

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

The ground floor, comprising entrance reception, museum administration, galleries, screening room and cafe opens out directly to the gardens at its northern end, while overlooking a stone amphitheatre below it at the southern end.

Lower Ground Floor Plan
Lower Ground Floor Plan

In the lower ground oor there is a public Education and Research Centre with classrooms, workshops and administrative spaces. The education centre opens out to a cut stone amphiteatre to the west.

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

In addition to the Education and Research Centre, the main art collections spaces, photographic archives, and art handling are all located in the lower ground oor. These spaces are not accessible to the public; they open out to a secure delivery yard at the eastern side of the building.

The building will be the first LEED Certified building in Palestine.

