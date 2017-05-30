World
  The Confidence Meter of an Architecture Student

The Confidence Meter of an Architecture Student

The Confidence Meter of an Architecture Student
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Confidence. It’s a journey, isn’t it? But when you’re in architecture school that journey turns into a high speed roller coaster, complete with the double loop. And that would make sense, as the sheer amount of knowledge, variety and level of information that gets absorbed at us year by year only increases with each new group entering the mysterious and complex world of “the studio”. As we’ve gone up that long and winding path that is our education, our emotions go through it with us. From sheer bewilderment in first year (WTF is a 2-point perspective???) to the pride when handing in that final dissertation (tears of joy), to the fear of jumping off that deep end after graduation (real world?!), we go through it all.

Though each journey is a personal one, we’ve found a mapping of how our confidence takes that roller coaster ride with us below – check it out:

Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Centuries of civilizations built on structures designed by architects and yet, their voice is lost among the countless stories of rulers and armies and sometimes wondrous monsters.

The Leewardists are rewriting the contemporary history of our civilization through the voice of this elusive being, The Architect.

For more of The Architect Comic Series follow them on FacebookInstagram, or visit their website.

