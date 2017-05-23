RIBA Announces 2017 London Regional Award Winners

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has named 50 projects as winners of 2017 RIBA London Regional Awards, including the London Building of the Year, “Photography Studio for Juergen Teller” by 6a architects.
“The year has demonstrated once again the breadth of the capital’s architectural output at the very high level that the RIBA programme requires, and the juries took enormous pleasure in selecting a most exemplary set of schemes,” said Jury chair Matthew Lloyd.
Selected from a 85-strong shortlist, these 50 projects will now go on to compete in RIBA's National Awards program, the winners of which will create the shortlist for the RIBA Stirling Prize – the highest award for architecture in the UK.
1 King William Street / AHMM
40 Chancery Lane / Bennetts Associates
5-7 St Helen’s Place with The Leathersellers’ Hall / Eric Parry Architects
55 Victoria Street / Stiff + Trevillion with Pozzoni
6 Wood Lane / Birds Portchmouth Russum Architects
8 Finsbury Circus / WilkinsonEyre
Barretts Grove / Amin Taha + Groupwork
Belarusian Memorial Chapel / Spheron Architects
Boxpark Croydon / BDP
Brentford Lock West / Mikhail Riches Ltd
Dujardin Mews / Karakusevic Carson with Maccreanor Lavington
Feilden Fowles’ Studio / Feilden Fowles Architects
Grand Union Studios – The Ladbroke Grove / AHMM
Hidden House / Coffey Architects
Highgate House / Carmody Groarke
Highgate Junior School / Architype
Home Studio, Kilburn Lane / Studio McLeod
King's College School / Allies and Morrison
Marie’s Wardrobe / Tsuruta Architects
Mathematics – The Winton Gallery / Zaha Hadid Architects
New Cancer Centre at Guy’s Hospital / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners
New Scotland Yard / AHMM
New Studios, Wimbledon College of Arts / Penoyre and Prasad
No. 49 / 31/44 Architects
Paradise Gardens / Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands
Park Heights / PRP
Photography Studio for Juergen Teller / 6a architects
Redchurch Street / vPPR Architects
Science Museum Research Centre / Coffey Architects
Silchester / Haworth Tompkins
St John’s Hill, Burridge Gardens, Phase 01 / Hawkins\Brown
Sun Rain Room / Tonkin Liu
Tapestry Building / Niall McLaughlin Architects with Weedon Partnership
Tate Modern Switch House / Herzog & de Meuron
The Bartlett School of Architecture / Hawkins\Brown
The British Museum World Conservation and Exhibitions Centre / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners
The Cooperage / Chris Dyson Architects
The Design Museum and Holland Green / Allies and Morrison with OMA and John Pawson
The Fetal Medicine Center (Windsor Walk) / A21 Architects
The Green, Nunhead / AOC Architecture Ltd
The Laboratory, Dulwich College / Grimshaw
The Layered Gallery / Gianni Botsford Architects Ltd
The Library at Willesden Green / AHMM
The Loom / Duggan Morris Architects
Tyers Street, Cabinet Gallery / Trevor Horne Architects
Valentino London / David Chipperfield
Vantage Point / GRID architects
Walmer Yard / Peter Salter and Associates with Mole Architects and John Comparelli Architects
West Croydon Bus Station / Transport for London
Whole House / Hayhurst and Co.
In addition, special recognition was given to:
- Regional Building of the Year: Photography Studio for Juergen Teller / 6a architects
- Sustainability: New Studios, Wimbledon College of Arts / Penoyre & Prasad
- Regional Project Architect of the Year: Martin Eriksson from Transport for London (West Croydon Bus Station)
- Regional Client of the Year: London Borough of Enfield – Dujardin Mews / Karakusevic Carson Architects
- Regional Small Project of the Year: No 49 / 31/44 Architects
