RIBA Announces 2017 London Regional Award Winners

Save this picture! © Luc Boegly + Sergio Grazia. ImageThe Design Museum and Holland Green / Allies and Morrison with OMA and John Pawson.

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has named 50 projects as winners of 2017 RIBA London Regional Awards, including the London Building of the Year, “Photography Studio for Juergen Teller” by 6a architects.

“The year has demonstrated once again the breadth of the capital’s architectural output at the very high level that the RIBA programme requires, and the juries took enormous pleasure in selecting a most exemplary set of schemes,” said Jury chair Matthew Lloyd.

Selected from a 85-strong shortlist, these 50 projects will now go on to compete in RIBA's National Awards program, the winners of which will create the shortlist for the RIBA Stirling Prize – the highest award for architecture in the UK.

+51

1 King William Street / AHMM

Save this picture! © Timothy Soar. Image1 King William Street / AHMM

40 Chancery Lane / Bennetts Associates

Save this picture! © Allan Crow. Image40 Chancery Lane / Bennetts Associates

5-7 St Helen’s Place with The Leathersellers’ Hall / Eric Parry Architects

Save this picture! © Courtesy Szerelmey. Image5-7 St Helen’s Place with The Leathersellers’ Hall / Eric Parry Architects

55 Victoria Street / Stiff + Trevillion with Pozzoni

Save this picture! © Kilian O'Sullivan. Image55 Victoria Street / Stiff + Trevillion with Pozzoni

6 Wood Lane / Birds Portchmouth Russum Architects

Save this picture! © Magdalena Pietrzyk. Image6 Wood Lane / Birds Portchmouth Russum Architects

8 Finsbury Circus / WilkinsonEyre

Save this picture! © Dirk Lidner. Image8 Finsbury Circus / WilkinsonEyre

Barretts Grove / Amin Taha + Groupwork

Save this picture! © Tim Soar. ImageBarretts Grove / Amin Taha + Groupwork

Belarusian Memorial Chapel / Spheron Architects

Save this picture! © Joakim Boren. ImageBelarusian Memorial Chapel / Spheron Architects

Boxpark Croydon / BDP

Brentford Lock West / Mikhail Riches Ltd

Save this picture! © Mark Hadden. ImageBrentford Lock West / Mikhail Riches Ltd

Dujardin Mews / Karakusevic Carson with Maccreanor Lavington

Save this picture! © Mark Hadden. ImageDujardin Mews / Karakusevic Carson with Maccreanor Lavington

Feilden Fowles’ Studio / Feilden Fowles Architects

Save this picture! © David Grandorge. ImageFeilden Fowles’ Studio / Feilden Fowles Architects

Grand Union Studios – The Ladbroke Grove / AHMM

Save this picture! © Timothy Soar. ImageGrand Union Studios – The Ladbroke Grove / AHMM

Hidden House / Coffey Architects

Save this picture! © Timothy Soar. ImageHidden House / Coffey Architects

Highgate House / Carmody Groarke

Save this picture! © Hélène Binet. ImageHighgate House / Carmody Groarke

Highgate Junior School / Architype

Save this picture! © Dennis Gilbert. ImageHighgate Junior School / Architype

Home Studio, Kilburn Lane / Studio McLeod

Save this picture! © Lawrence Carlos. ImageHome Studio, Kilburn Lane / Studio McLeod

King's College School / Allies and Morrison

Save this picture! © Nick Guttridge. ImageKing's College School / Allies and Morrison

Marie’s Wardrobe / Tsuruta Architects

Mathematics – The Winton Gallery / Zaha Hadid Architects

Save this picture! © Luke Hayes. ImageMathematics – The Winton Gallery / Zaha Hadid Architects

New Cancer Centre at Guy’s Hospital / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

Save this picture! © Mark Gorton. ImageNew Cancer Centre at Guy’s Hospital / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

New Scotland Yard / AHMM

Save this picture! © Timothy Soar. ImageNew Scotland Yard / AHMM

New Studios, Wimbledon College of Arts / Penoyre and Prasad

Save this picture! © Tim Crocker. ImageNew Studios, Wimbledon College of Arts / Penoyre and Prasad

No. 49 / 31/44 Architects

Paradise Gardens / Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands

Save this picture! © Paul Riddle. ImageParadise Gardens / Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands

Park Heights / PRP

Photography Studio for Juergen Teller / 6a architects

Save this picture! © Johan Dehlin. ImagePhotography Studio for Juergen Teller / 6a architects

Redchurch Street / vPPR Architects

Save this picture! © Ioana Marinescu. ImageRedchurch Street / vPPR Architects

Science Museum Research Centre / Coffey Architects

Save this picture! © Timothy Soar. ImageScience Museum Research Centre / Coffey Architects

Silchester / Haworth Tompkins

St John’s Hill, Burridge Gardens, Phase 01 / Hawkins\Brown

Save this picture! © Jack Hobhouse. ImageSt John’s Hill, Burridge Gardens, Phase 01 / Hawkins\Brown

Sun Rain Room / Tonkin Liu

Save this picture! © Alex Peacock. ImageSun Rain Room / Tonkin Liu

Tapestry Building / Niall McLaughlin Architects with Weedon Partnership

Save this picture! © Nick Kane. ImageTapestry Building / Niall McLaughlin Architects with Weedon Partnership

Tate Modern Switch House / Herzog & de Meuron

Save this picture! © Iwan Baan. ImageTate Modern Switch House / Herzog & de Meuron

The Bartlett School of Architecture / Hawkins\Brown

Save this picture! © Jack Hobhouse. ImageThe Bartlett School of Architecture / Hawkins\Brown

The British Museum World Conservation and Exhibitions Centre / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

Save this picture! © Joas Souza. ImageThe British Museum World Conservation and Exhibitions Centre / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

The Cooperage / Chris Dyson Architects

Save this picture! © Peter Landers. ImageThe Cooperage / Chris Dyson Architects

The Design Museum and Holland Green / Allies and Morrison with OMA and John Pawson

Save this picture! © Sebastian van Damme. ImageThe Design Museum and Holland Green / Allies and Morrison with OMA and John Pawson.

The Fetal Medicine Center (Windsor Walk) / A21 Architects

Save this picture! © Adam Scott. ImageThe Fetal Medicine Center (Windsor Walk) / A21 Architects

The Green, Nunhead / AOC Architecture Ltd

Save this picture! © Tim Soar. ImageThe Green Nunhead / AOC Architecture Ltd

The Laboratory, Dulwich College / Grimshaw

Save this picture! © Daniel Shearing. ImageThe Laboratory, Dulwich College / Grimshaw

The Layered Gallery / Gianni Botsford Architects Ltd

Save this picture! © Luigi Parise. ImageThe Layered Gallery / Gianni Botsford Architects Ltd

The Library at Willesden Green / AHMM

Save this picture! © Timothy Soar. ImageThe Library at Willesden Green / AHMM

The Loom / Duggan Morris Architects

Save this picture! © Jack Hobhouse. ImageThe Loom / Duggan Morris Architects

Tyers Street, Cabinet Gallery / Trevor Horne Architects

Save this picture! © Tim Crocker. ImageTyers Street, Cabinet Gallery / Trevor Horne Architects

Valentino London / David Chipperfield

Save this picture! © Santi Caleca. ImageValentino London / David Chipperfield

Vantage Point / GRID architects

Save this picture! © Morley von Sternberg. ImageVantage Point / GRID architects

Walmer Yard / Peter Salter and Associates with Mole Architects and John Comparelli Architects

Save this picture! © Hélène Binet. ImageWalmer Yard / Peter Salter and Associates with Mole Architects and John Comparelli Architects

West Croydon Bus Station / Transport for London

Save this picture! © Alex Upton. ImageWest Croydon Bus Station / Transport for London

Whole House / Hayhurst and Co.

Save this picture! © Marcus Peel. ImageWhole House / Hayhurst and Co.

In addition, special recognition was given to:

Regional Building of the Year: Photography Studio for Juergen Teller / 6a architects

Photography Studio for Juergen Teller / 6a architects Sustainability : New Studios, Wimbledon College of Arts / Penoyre & Prasad

: New Studios, Wimbledon College of Arts / Penoyre & Prasad Regional Project Architect of the Year : Martin Eriksson from Transport for London (West Croydon Bus Station)

: Martin Eriksson from Transport for London (West Croydon Bus Station) Regional Client of the Year: London Borough of Enfield – Dujardin Mews / Karakusevic Carson Architects

London Borough of Enfield – Dujardin Mews / Karakusevic Carson Architects Regional Small Project of the Year: No 49 / 31/44 Architects

News via RIBA.