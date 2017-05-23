World
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  RIBA Announces 2017 London Regional Award Winners

RIBA Announces 2017 London Regional Award Winners

RIBA Announces 2017 London Regional Award Winners
RIBA Announces 2017 London Regional Award Winners, © Luc Boegly + Sergio Grazia. ImageThe Design Museum and Holland Green / Allies and Morrison with OMA and John Pawson.
© Luc Boegly + Sergio Grazia. ImageThe Design Museum and Holland Green / Allies and Morrison with OMA and John Pawson.

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has named 50 projects as winners of 2017 RIBA London Regional Awards, including the London Building of the Year, “Photography Studio for Juergen Teller” by 6a architects.

“The year has demonstrated once again the breadth of the capital’s architectural output at the very high level that the RIBA programme requires, and the juries took enormous pleasure in selecting a most exemplary set of schemes,” said Jury chair Matthew Lloyd.

Selected from a 85-strong shortlist, these 50 projects will now go on to compete in RIBA's National Awards program, the winners of which will create the shortlist for the RIBA Stirling Prize – the highest award for architecture in the UK.

© Iwan Baan. ImageTate Modern Switch House / Herzog & de Meuron © Jack Hobhouse. ImageThe Bartlett School of Architecture / Hawkins\Brown © Luke Hayes. ImageMathematics – The Winton Gallery / Zaha Hadid Architects © Lawrence Carlos. ImageHome Studio, Kilburn Lane / Studio McLeod +51

1 King William Street / AHMM

© Timothy Soar. Image1 King William Street / AHMM
© Timothy Soar. Image1 King William Street / AHMM

40 Chancery Lane / Bennetts Associates

© Allan Crow. Image40 Chancery Lane / Bennetts Associates
© Allan Crow. Image40 Chancery Lane / Bennetts Associates

5-7 St Helen’s Place with The Leathersellers’ Hall / Eric Parry Architects

© Courtesy Szerelmey. Image5-7 St Helen’s Place with The Leathersellers’ Hall / Eric Parry Architects
© Courtesy Szerelmey. Image5-7 St Helen’s Place with The Leathersellers’ Hall / Eric Parry Architects

55 Victoria Street / Stiff + Trevillion with Pozzoni

© Kilian O'Sullivan. Image55 Victoria Street / Stiff + Trevillion with Pozzoni
© Kilian O'Sullivan. Image55 Victoria Street / Stiff + Trevillion with Pozzoni

6 Wood Lane / Birds Portchmouth Russum Architects

© Magdalena Pietrzyk. Image6 Wood Lane / Birds Portchmouth Russum Architects
© Magdalena Pietrzyk. Image6 Wood Lane / Birds Portchmouth Russum Architects

8 Finsbury Circus / WilkinsonEyre

© Dirk Lidner. Image8 Finsbury Circus / WilkinsonEyre
© Dirk Lidner. Image8 Finsbury Circus / WilkinsonEyre

Barretts Grove / Amin Taha + Groupwork

© Tim Soar. ImageBarretts Grove / Amin Taha + Groupwork
© Tim Soar. ImageBarretts Grove / Amin Taha + Groupwork

Belarusian Memorial Chapel / Spheron Architects

© Joakim Boren. ImageBelarusian Memorial Chapel / Spheron Architects
© Joakim Boren. ImageBelarusian Memorial Chapel / Spheron Architects

Boxpark Croydon / BDP

© Nick Caville. ImageBoxpark Croydon / BDP
© Nick Caville. ImageBoxpark Croydon / BDP

Brentford Lock West / Mikhail Riches Ltd

© Mark Hadden. ImageBrentford Lock West / Mikhail Riches Ltd
© Mark Hadden. ImageBrentford Lock West / Mikhail Riches Ltd

Dujardin Mews / Karakusevic Carson with Maccreanor Lavington

© Mark Hadden. ImageDujardin Mews / Karakusevic Carson with Maccreanor Lavington
© Mark Hadden. ImageDujardin Mews / Karakusevic Carson with Maccreanor Lavington

Feilden Fowles’ Studio / Feilden Fowles Architects

© David Grandorge. ImageFeilden Fowles’ Studio / Feilden Fowles Architects
© David Grandorge. ImageFeilden Fowles’ Studio / Feilden Fowles Architects

Grand Union Studios – The Ladbroke Grove / AHMM

© Timothy Soar. ImageGrand Union Studios – The Ladbroke Grove / AHMM
© Timothy Soar. ImageGrand Union Studios – The Ladbroke Grove / AHMM

Hidden House / Coffey Architects

© Timothy Soar. ImageHidden House / Coffey Architects
© Timothy Soar. ImageHidden House / Coffey Architects

Highgate House / Carmody Groarke

© Hélène Binet. ImageHighgate House / Carmody Groarke
© Hélène Binet. ImageHighgate House / Carmody Groarke

Highgate Junior School / Architype

© Dennis Gilbert. ImageHighgate Junior School / Architype
© Dennis Gilbert. ImageHighgate Junior School / Architype

Home Studio, Kilburn Lane / Studio McLeod

© Lawrence Carlos. ImageHome Studio, Kilburn Lane / Studio McLeod
© Lawrence Carlos. ImageHome Studio, Kilburn Lane / Studio McLeod

King's College School / Allies and Morrison

© Nick Guttridge. ImageKing's College School / Allies and Morrison
© Nick Guttridge. ImageKing's College School / Allies and Morrison

Marie’s Wardrobe / Tsuruta Architects

© Tim Crocker. ImageMarie’s Wardrobe / Tsuruta Architects
© Tim Crocker. ImageMarie’s Wardrobe / Tsuruta Architects

Mathematics – The Winton Gallery / Zaha Hadid Architects

© Luke Hayes. ImageMathematics – The Winton Gallery / Zaha Hadid Architects
© Luke Hayes. ImageMathematics – The Winton Gallery / Zaha Hadid Architects

New Cancer Centre at Guy’s Hospital / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

© Mark Gorton. ImageNew Cancer Centre at Guy’s Hospital / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners
© Mark Gorton. ImageNew Cancer Centre at Guy’s Hospital / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

New Scotland Yard / AHMM

© Timothy Soar. ImageNew Scotland Yard / AHMM
© Timothy Soar. ImageNew Scotland Yard / AHMM

New Studios, Wimbledon College of Arts / Penoyre and Prasad

© Tim Crocker. ImageNew Studios, Wimbledon College of Arts / Penoyre and Prasad
© Tim Crocker. ImageNew Studios, Wimbledon College of Arts / Penoyre and Prasad

No. 49 / 31/44 Architects

© Anna Stathaki. ImageNo. 49 / 31/44 Architects
© Anna Stathaki. ImageNo. 49 / 31/44 Architects

Paradise Gardens / Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands

© Paul Riddle. ImageParadise Gardens / Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands
© Paul Riddle. ImageParadise Gardens / Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands

Park Heights / PRP

© Richard Chivers. ImagePark Heights / PRP
© Richard Chivers. ImagePark Heights / PRP

Photography Studio for Juergen Teller / 6a architects

© Johan Dehlin. ImagePhotography Studio for Juergen Teller / 6a architects
© Johan Dehlin. ImagePhotography Studio for Juergen Teller / 6a architects

Redchurch Street / vPPR Architects

© Ioana Marinescu. ImageRedchurch Street / vPPR Architects
© Ioana Marinescu. ImageRedchurch Street / vPPR Architects

Science Museum Research Centre / Coffey Architects

© Timothy Soar. ImageScience Museum Research Centre / Coffey Architects
© Timothy Soar. ImageScience Museum Research Centre / Coffey Architects

Silchester / Haworth Tompkins

© Philip Vile. ImageSilchester / Haworth Tompkins
© Philip Vile. ImageSilchester / Haworth Tompkins

St John’s Hill, Burridge Gardens, Phase 01 / Hawkins\Brown

© Jack Hobhouse. ImageSt John’s Hill, Burridge Gardens, Phase 01 / Hawkins\Brown
© Jack Hobhouse. ImageSt John’s Hill, Burridge Gardens, Phase 01 / Hawkins\Brown

Sun Rain Room / Tonkin Liu

© Alex Peacock. ImageSun Rain Room / Tonkin Liu
© Alex Peacock. ImageSun Rain Room / Tonkin Liu

Tapestry Building / Niall McLaughlin Architects with Weedon Partnership

© Nick Kane. ImageTapestry Building / Niall McLaughlin Architects with Weedon Partnership
© Nick Kane. ImageTapestry Building / Niall McLaughlin Architects with Weedon Partnership

Tate Modern Switch House / Herzog & de Meuron

© Iwan Baan. ImageTate Modern Switch House / Herzog & de Meuron
© Iwan Baan. ImageTate Modern Switch House / Herzog & de Meuron

The Bartlett School of Architecture / Hawkins\Brown

© Jack Hobhouse. ImageThe Bartlett School of Architecture / Hawkins\Brown
© Jack Hobhouse. ImageThe Bartlett School of Architecture / Hawkins\Brown

The British Museum World Conservation and Exhibitions Centre / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

© Joas Souza. ImageThe British Museum World Conservation and Exhibitions Centre / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners
© Joas Souza. ImageThe British Museum World Conservation and Exhibitions Centre / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

The Cooperage / Chris Dyson Architects

© Peter Landers. ImageThe Cooperage / Chris Dyson Architects
© Peter Landers. ImageThe Cooperage / Chris Dyson Architects

The Design Museum and Holland Green / Allies and Morrison with OMA and John Pawson

© Sebastian van Damme. ImageThe Design Museum and Holland Green / Allies and Morrison with OMA and John Pawson.
© Sebastian van Damme. ImageThe Design Museum and Holland Green / Allies and Morrison with OMA and John Pawson.

The Fetal Medicine Center (Windsor Walk) / A21 Architects 

© Adam Scott. ImageThe Fetal Medicine Center (Windsor Walk) / A21 Architects
© Adam Scott. ImageThe Fetal Medicine Center (Windsor Walk) / A21 Architects

The Green, Nunhead / AOC Architecture Ltd

© Tim Soar. ImageThe Green Nunhead / AOC Architecture Ltd
© Tim Soar. ImageThe Green Nunhead / AOC Architecture Ltd

The Laboratory, Dulwich College / Grimshaw

© Daniel Shearing. ImageThe Laboratory, Dulwich College / Grimshaw
© Daniel Shearing. ImageThe Laboratory, Dulwich College / Grimshaw

The Layered Gallery / Gianni Botsford Architects Ltd

© Luigi Parise. ImageThe Layered Gallery / Gianni Botsford Architects Ltd
© Luigi Parise. ImageThe Layered Gallery / Gianni Botsford Architects Ltd

The Library at Willesden Green / AHMM

© Timothy Soar. ImageThe Library at Willesden Green / AHMM
© Timothy Soar. ImageThe Library at Willesden Green / AHMM

The Loom / Duggan Morris Architects

© Jack Hobhouse. ImageThe Loom / Duggan Morris Architects
© Jack Hobhouse. ImageThe Loom / Duggan Morris Architects

Tyers Street, Cabinet Gallery / Trevor Horne Architects

© Tim Crocker. ImageTyers Street, Cabinet Gallery / Trevor Horne Architects
© Tim Crocker. ImageTyers Street, Cabinet Gallery / Trevor Horne Architects

Valentino London / David Chipperfield

© Santi Caleca. ImageValentino London / David Chipperfield
© Santi Caleca. ImageValentino London / David Chipperfield

Vantage Point / GRID architects

© Morley von Sternberg. ImageVantage Point / GRID architects
© Morley von Sternberg. ImageVantage Point / GRID architects

Walmer Yard / Peter Salter and Associates with Mole Architects and John Comparelli Architects

© Hélène Binet. ImageWalmer Yard / Peter Salter and Associates with Mole Architects and John Comparelli Architects
© Hélène Binet. ImageWalmer Yard / Peter Salter and Associates with Mole Architects and John Comparelli Architects

West Croydon Bus Station / Transport for London

© Alex Upton. ImageWest Croydon Bus Station / Transport for London
© Alex Upton. ImageWest Croydon Bus Station / Transport for London

Whole House / Hayhurst and Co.

© Marcus Peel. ImageWhole House / Hayhurst and Co.
© Marcus Peel. ImageWhole House / Hayhurst and Co.

In addition, special recognition was given to:

  • Regional Building of the Year: Photography Studio for Juergen Teller / 6a architects
  • Sustainability: New Studios, Wimbledon College of Arts / Penoyre & Prasad
  • Regional Project Architect of the Year: Martin Eriksson from Transport for London (West Croydon Bus Station)
  • Regional Client of the Year: London Borough of Enfield – Dujardin Mews / Karakusevic Carson Architects
  • Regional Small Project of the Year: No 49 / 31/44 Architects

News via RIBA.

Shortlist Announced for 2017 RIBA London Awards

A total of 85 buildings from the British capital have been shortlisted for the 2017 RIBA London Awards, including projects from Wilkinson Eyre, AHMM, Allies and Morrison, Herzog & de Meuron, and Rogers Stirk Harbour. All 85 buildings will now be visited and carefully assessed by one of four regional juries, before the regional winners are selected in June of this year.

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "RIBA Announces 2017 London Regional Award Winners" 23 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/871977/riba-announces-2017-london-regional-award-winners/>
